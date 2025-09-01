Pension: Stakeholders Advised To Enhance Public Education

The Head of Service, Delta State, Dr Mininim Oseji, has called on stakeholders in the pensions sector to intensify public enlightenment campaigns through social media and other electronic platforms.

She made the call on in Asaba during an in-house capacity-building training for officers from the Office of the Head of Service and the Directorate of Establishments and Pensions. Oseji emphasised the need to raise awareness among civil servants on pension issues to ensure proper retirement planning.

She also stressed collaboration between the Bureau for State and Local Government Pensions and the Pensions Department. The HoS directed the establishment of effective feedback mechanisms to address challenges in the state’s contributory pension scheme and called for regular monitoring and evaluation of pension processes.

During the workshop themed “Retirement of Imprests in the Public Service”, Resource persons from the Office of the State Accountant General, Mr Bright Agbogun and Mrs Gladys Eta, presented papers on the subject. They highlighted the importance of transparency and accountability in managing imprests, funds advanced to public officers for minor expenses.

Speaking on the new contributory pension scheme, the State Director of Pensions, Mr Godfrey Ofueneme, urged employees to complete biometric registration with a Pension Fund Administrator (PFA), monitor their contributions, and routinely request account statements from their PFAs.