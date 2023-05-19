Pension Remittance: Defaulting Employers Pay N12.09bn Penalty

Following their failure to adhere to the rules governing the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS), especially with regard to remittance of workers’ pension contributions, some employers have been made to pay penalty of over N12 billion by the National Pension Commission (PenCom). This is just as the Commission also recovered the principal sum amounting to N12.44 billion, thereby bringing the total recovery to about N24.53 billion.

The Director-General of PenCom, Mrs Aisha Dahir- Umar, who disclosed this in Lagos yesterday at the 2023 Labour Writers Association of Nigeria (LAWAN) Workshop, said that the amount was recovered from June 2012 to March 31, 2023.

Represented at the workshop with the theme: ‘Securing the Future: The Benefits of the Contributory Pension Scheme to Nigerian Workers’, by the Head of Corporate Communications of PenCom, Mr Abdul Qadir Dahiru, she said that during the first quarter of 2023, N384.28 million (comprising N193.06 million contributions and N191.22 million penalties) was recovered from 34 defaulting employers.

According to her, PenCom is committed to protecting workers’ interests and ensuring that employers pay pension contributions as and when due. Dahiru-Umar added that PenCom was determined to ensure that Nigerian workers would receive their retirement benefits in time.

She said the commission’s meticulous regulation and supervision of the pension industry had ensured that pension assets and the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) membership continued to grow, adding that the value of pension assets stood at N15.58 trillion as at March 31, while CPS membership was 9.95 million.