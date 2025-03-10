Pension: N758bn Bond Stirs Conflicts As Ex-NAHCo Staff Seek Inclusion

Share

Former workers of Nigerian Aviation Handling Company Plc (NAHCo) Plc have taken their plight to the Federal Government.

Their plight is a direct result of the privatisation exercise that took place in 2005, which left 936 of them without their one-time severance package. The group urged the Federal Government to intervene in the bureaucratic bottlenecks that have delayed their settlement.

They noted that time was of the essence, as they are losing their aged members daily, stressing that “ours is a one-time settlement, and we are grateful for the government’s attention to this matter.”

The General -Secretary of ex-NAHCo workers, Sanmi Alademomi told New Telegraph that despite being under the Defined Benefits Scheme (DBS), they were privatised without receiving their rightful entitlements.

His words: “We appreciate President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s efforts to clear the backlog of pension arrears through the issuance of N758 billion bonds.

However, we humbly request that ex-workers of Nahco be given priority in the final disbursement of our benefits.” He expressed the gratitude to the management of Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) under the leadership of Mr. Ayodeji Gbeleyi for their tireless efforts in ensuring their case receives the attention it deserves.

He added that the cooperation between Nahco and Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) legal representatives had also been instrumental in their struggle.

“We hope that our appeal will receive the urgent attention it deserves, and we look forward to a swift resolution to this lingering issue,” he said.

The ex-NAHCo staff had been embroiled in a spat with NAHCo and PTAD over unpaid severance pay which had lingered for more than four years. Recall that 16 years after their disengagement from service, the ex-work -ers filed a suit over the non-payment of their terminal and severance benefits.

The ex-workers, through their lawyer, Nwokedi Joe took on the PTAD alongside the BPE and NAHCo for the role they played in the non-payment of their allowance.

The workers, in November 2004, gave the BPE a two-week ultimatum to come clean about their severance allowance, else, it would be dragged to court, alongside PTAD, a government agency set up to pay pensions, severance allowances, and other packages to ex-workers of over 180 agencies, including NAHCo.

No fewer than 700 NAHCo ex-workers allege that they have not been paid their full allowance by PTAD. They also accused BPE and NAHCo of attempts to “short-change” them.

PTAD is also accused of removing part of the exworkers’ entitlement to pay NAHCo Plc for a “loan” to BPE.

