Pension Managers Highlights Innovation At ART X Lagos

Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings, stood out at the recent ART X Lagos Fair through its sponsorship of “The Library,” an installation dedicated to knowledge, continuity, and cultural insight, according to a press release.

The 2025 fair, which was held in Lagos, embraced the theme “Imagining Otherwise, No Matter the Tide,” invited audiences to reflect on how imagination can foster healthier, more connected urban futures.

“Over the years, ART X Lagos has grown into a vital platform for contemporary African expression. For Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers, the partnership aligns with its belief that creativity, knowledge, and cultural preservation are essential to building thriving societies.

As an organisation committed to safeguarding the future of millions of Nigerians, it recognises art’s power to document history, inspire new thinking, and strengthen community bonds,” the statement said.

It added that: “This year, the organisation expanded its contribution through The Library, an interactive installation designed as a space for quiet reflection and shared discovery. Inspired by the resilience of Nigeria’s mangrove ecosystems, The Library symbolises continuity, renewal, and the value of collective knowledge.

“Visitors explored curated books and visual materials from the Guest Artists Space (G.A.S.) Foundation art library; selections from the ART X curator’s research archive; ART X Cinema programming; and an exhibition of works by the iconic Nigerian artist Bruce Onobrakpeya.

The installation offered a contemplative counterpoint to the fair’s vibrant energy, inviting audiences to consider how ideas and stories shape the world around them.”