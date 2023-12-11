Pension: Investment in FG securities drops by N150bn in 4 months

Despite the unhindered growth in pension assets under the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS), investment in Federal Government securities is beginning to experience a noticeable decline.

The drop may not be unconnected with the choice of the fund managers to redistribute the funds even as the Federal Government securities remains the most juicy choices for the Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs).

Findings by New Telegraph revealed that investment in the securities, which grew steadily in four months from May to August 2023, suddenly experienced a dive in the fifth month, losing as much as N156 billion difference from the previous month.

According to the breakdown featured on the regulator’s website, the investment in Federal Government securities, which usually represents over 60 per cent of the total assets currently put at over N17 trillion, was N10.435 trillion in May, 2023.

From that figure, it stepped up to N10.858 trillion in June before hitting N11.026 trillion in July. In the month of August, it pegged at N11.465 trillion, while it, however, dropped by N156 billion to N11.309 trillion in September.

According to the Pension Act 2014, pension fund assets can be invested in bonds and other securities issued by the Federal Government of Nigeria without any limitation, while no more than 2.0 per cent of the assets can be invested in bond and debt instruments issued by any one state government.

Investments in FGN Securities include FGN Bonds, Treasury Bills, Agency Bonds, Sukuk and Green Bonds all at varying percentages with the former taking the highest percentage.

Industry experts, who had monitored the pension scheme since inception, are of the opinion that the choice of the fund managers to distribute the funds has a lot to do with remittances received from employers within a given period as well diversion into other portfolio perceived to have higher yield potential.

According to the Pension Operators Association of Nigeria (PenOp), the umbrella body of the PFSs, Nigerian pension funds have typically allocated a large portion of their portfolios to government securities.

As of Q2’23, these funds have invested approximately 64.78 per cent in Federal Government bonds and treasury bills, contributing significantly to government financing.

“Subsequently, pension funds have received competitive returns on these securities, with government bonds often returning double-digit yields for what is essentially a riskless asset.

“This has culminated in pension funds recording one of the best investment performances in recent years.

“According to data released by PenCom, in the second quarter of 2023, 54 per cent of portfolio growth in the pension industry was attributed to investment performance.

“These underline how well pension fund managers are doing relate to the general investment guidelines,” the group said.

Just recently, the regulator disclosed that the assets had hit N17.4 trillion, representing a 20 per cent year-on-year growth at the end of September 2023.

Recent updates from PenCom, according to analysts from FBNQuest Capital Research, highlight the positive trajectory in the regulated pension industry.

According to the latest monthly data, the industry’s asset under management (AUM) experienced robust growth of 20 per cent y/y to N17.4 trillion as at end-Sep 23.

This represents a notable increase of N2.9 trillion in absolute value terms, while on a month-to-month (m/m) basis, the industry’s total assets were modest at 0.3 per cent m/m, compared with the nearly +1 per cent m/m growth it recorded the previous month, the analysts said.

“The marked y/y growth was primarily driven by a 23 percent y/y increase in the value of N bonds to N10.9 trillion, accounting for 63 percent of the total AUM.

FBN Quest further noted that unlike other markets such as Kenya and South Africa, where the asset allocation is more diverse, Nigerian PFAs allocate most of their assets to FGN bonds due to strict statutory requirements and limited market depth of other asset classes.

PFAs’ asset allocation to corporate debt has been gradually increasing, up by 25 percent y/y, or N369 billion to almost N1.9 trillion.

The industry’s asset allocation to domestic equities is up 58 percent y/y to N1.4trillion, thanks to the solid positive performance of the equity market this year, which has resulted in the Nigerian Stock Exchange All-Share-Index (NGX ASI) delivering a year-to-date return of a 38.8 percent.

In contrast, asset allocation to money market funds fell by -22 percent y/y, or N470 billion, to about N16 trillion.

Regarding the growth of the individual funds, the RSA Fund I grew the fastest with a y/y growth of 102 percent y/y growth to N133 billion.

However, the RSA Fund II delivered the most significant absolute performance of N1.2 trillion to take the Fund’s total AUM to N7.5 trillion.

Based on a total RSA of slightly over 10 million account holders, the total pension AUM translates to roughly N1.7m per account holder.