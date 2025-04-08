Pension Industry Boosts Real Sector Growth By N5.51trn

Share

The Nigerian pension industry has committed a total of ₦5.51 trillion to asset classes that support long-term financing for real sector growth.

According to the National Pension Commission (PenCom), the industry’s Net Asset Value (NAV) increased by 22.65%, from ₦18.36 trillion as of December 31, 2023, to ₦22.51 trillion as of December 31, 2024.

The growth was attributed to additional contributions received and investment income.

The ₦5.51 trillion investment was spread across infrastructure, private equity vehicles, real estate, and sub-national infrastructure initiatives, among others.

This was disclosed by the Director General of PenCom, Ms. Omolola Oloworaran, during a meeting with a delegation from the International Monetary Fund (IMF). The IMF team visited the Commission as part of the Fund’s 2025 Article IV Consultations, according to a statement issued by PenCom on Tuesday.

The IMF delegation was led by Jose De Luna, Senior Financial Sector Expert. Discussions with PenCom officials focused on developments in the pension industry and the broader financial sector.

Represented by the Head of the Surveillance Department, Abdulrahaman Muhammad Saleem, the PenCom DG highlighted the critical role of the pension industry in financing key sectors of the Nigerian economy.

She emphasized that pension fund investments in the real sector reflects the industry’s vital role in promoting economic growth and development.

However, she lamented the limited availability of investable instruments that meet the minimum requirements for pension fund investments in Nigeria.

Currently, only 86 instruments qualify for inclusion in the pension broad index, meeting the standards for liquidity and free float despite provisions in the Investment Regulation aimed at encouraging a broader range of eligible investment outlets.

Looking ahead, PenCom plans to intensify collaboration with capital market operators to expand the range of eligible financial instruments for pension fund investments. This initiative seeks to diversify investment portfolios and enhance real returns.

Additionally, the Commission aims to promote increased investment in alternative asset classes to bolster the overall strength and long-term sustainability of the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS).

During the meeting, PenCom presented key industry developments, focusing on investment strategies, asset quality, financing growth, and regulatory challenges.

The Commission reiterated its commitment to supporting the development of diverse asset classes and securities through collaboration with agencies such as the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the Debt Management Office (DMO), and the Pension Fund Operators Association of Nigeria (PenOp).

The IMF delegation expressed satisfaction with PenCom’s efforts to diversify pension fund investments and commended the Commission’s effective regulation and supervision of the industry.

Overall, the IMF praised PenCom for the remarkable growth recorded in Nigeria’s pension sector, recognizing its pivotal role in driving sustainable economic development.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

