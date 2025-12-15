Pension Increment: Retirees Re-Echo Threat To Protest Naked Over Non-Payment

Federal pensions say they will protest naked if the Federal Government fails to pay their pension increments and palliative allowances on or before Dec. 12. The retirees under the aegis of Coalition of Federal Pensioners of Nigeria made the threat on Monday during a protest in Lagos.

The National Chairman of the coalition, Mr Mukaila Ogunbote, said at the expiration of the deadline, the pensioners would embark on their naked protest on Dec. 15. He said the intervention of prominent Nigerians made the pensioners to postpone their naked protest until Dec. 15.

“I use this opportunity to appeal to whosoever, particularly to the prominent people that are calling me and whoever that would listen to me, between now till Friday, to appeal to the Federal Government, to appeal to President Bola Tinubu.

“They should appeal to Wale Edun, to appeal to the Accountant General of the Federation to pay all our N32,000 pension increment and N25,000 palliative arrears from now to Friday. “Failure to pay this, next week, Monday, which is on the 15th, we are going out for naked protest, and nobody will stop us,” the chairman said.

He said that the delay in pension payments was impacting negatively on their livelihoods, hence, the decision to protest to draw attention to their plight.

According to him, the pensioners are determined to fight for their rights, continue protesting, and no one will stop them, until their demands are met.

The Secretary of the coalition Mr Ganiyu Badamosi, said that the dire situation of the pensioners had forced them to beg on the streets. Badamosi called for immediate action to save the pensioners from further suffering and death arising from poverty.

Mrs Adetokunbo Ademiluyi, the Treasurer, Federal Civil Service Pensioners, Nigeria Union of Pensioner, Lagos Chapter, urged the government to fulfill its obligation to pensioners by releasing their due payments.