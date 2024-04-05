Pension: High Yields Push Investment In Sukuk To N132.500bn

Keeping pace with its steady investment in various portfolios as stipulated by law, fund managers under the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) increased their stakes in Islamic bonds (Sukuk) to N132.500 billion as at February 2024. The amount is part of a total N12.374 trillion so far invested in FGN Securities by the Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs). According to details posted on the regulator, National Pension Commission (PenCom) website, other portfolios under FGN securities that also attracted investments include Federal Government bonds, N11.747 trillion, Treasury bills, N285.965 billion, Agency bonds, N9.116 billion and Green bonds, N199.222 billion.

The details also revealed that for Sukuk, the investment grew by about N8 billion from N128.803 billion in the last quarter of 2023 to N132.500 billion in February 2024 after a decline to N124.888 billion in January. The total pension assets, currently put at N19.759 trillion, also pulled N270 billion investment into state government securities and N1.71 trillion into money market instruments. The breakdown also revealed that the fund assets in United States dollars value was N14.39 billion at an exchange rate of N1,356 per a dollar.

Besides investment in all the portfolios approved by the Pension Reform Act 2014, the Pension Fund Operators Association of Nigeria (PenOp) has also disclosed plans for offshore investments as part of efforts to boost return on investments. The Chief Executive Officer of PenOP, Oguche Agudah, said: “For now all pension funds are invested onshore. However, there are engagements ongoing with the regulator, which is the National Pension Commission, and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and very soon, once all modalities are put in place we will commence offshore investments of pension funds.”

Speaking further, Agudah added that Retirement Savings Account holders got returns on investments credited to their accounts because “Pension Fund Administrators everyday investment in different sectors whether bonds, Treasury bills, capital markets among others do it in line with the laid down guidelines by the regulators, which is PenCom. “RSA holders can access their funds anywhere in the world using the cross border arrangement policy in line with regulations of the scheme,” Recall that the scheme has also widened its scope to include investment in residential mortgage, which has attracted about N7.8 billion as at December last year.

According to details released by PenOp, the amount was contributed by 649 applicants between March and September last year. The association also revealed that despite the law guiding deductions and remittance under the scheme, a total of N24.8 billion of deducted pension contribution was withheld by employers of labour and only recovered in the third quarter of the same year. PenCom guidelines on equity contribution for residential mortgage issued is in line with Section 89 (2) of PRA 2014, allowing Retirement Savings Account (RSA) holders utilise 25 per cent of their RSA balance for the payment of equity contribution towards securing a residential mortgage.

A breakdown of the equity contributions revealed that in March, a total of N130.256 million was approved for 13 applicants while N210.691 million was also approved by the National Pension Commission (PenCom) for 18 applicants in April. he same vein, in the month of May, the regulator approved a total N187.164 million for 16 applicants and another N585.281 million for 51 applicants in June. It also followed similar trend in July where another sum of N1.489 billion was approved for 100 applicants.