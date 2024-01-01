Pension funds sustain rise, up 1.78% in one month

Pension assets under the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) have continued to maintain a steady rise as increased by 1.78 per cent in one month. Data from the National Pension Commission (PenCom) reveals Nigeria’s pension fund assets rose to N17.658 trillion for the period ended October 31, 2023. This represents an increase of about 1.78 per cent when compared to the N17.349 trillion that was reported as net asset value in September 2023. This is contained in the commissions’ monthly report for October 2023. According to the report, the total pension fund net asset value rose to N17.658 trillion in June compared to N17.349 trillion reported a month earlier. A closer look at the data reveals investment in FGN securities continues to dominate portfolio allocation with about N11.419 trillion or 64.67% of total net asset value (NAV). Pension Funds also allocated N1.881 trillion to Corporate Debt Securities and N1.688 trillion to Money Market Instruments. Investments in ordinary shares of local companies rose by 3.17% to N1.430 trillion from N1.386 trillion in September. Fund II, which is the default RSA Fund under the MultiFund Structure, maintained the largest share of the Active RSA Funds allocation with N7.581 trillion or 43 per cent of the total fund NAV. Fund III also rose by 1.62 per cent from N4.754 trillion to N4.831 trillion maintaining its second position for fund allocation. Meanwhile, RSA membership for October 2023 rose by 1.15 per cent to 10, 140,929 from 10, 025,314 members in July 2023. Pension Funds, Net Asset Values have risen from N14.9 trillion in December 2022 to N17.7 trillion or a whopping N2.8 trillion representing an 18.79 per cent increase. For context, between 2021 and 2022, Pension Fund Assets rose by just N1.57 trillion from N13.42 trillion to N14.99 trillion. The rise is likely linked to a combination of a surge in pension fund contributions and a rise in portfolio values. For example, FGN Securities has seen its Net Asset Values rise from N9.64 trillion in 2022 to N11.19 trillion as of October 2023.

