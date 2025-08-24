Pension Funds Safe, Secure – PenCom Replies NLC

The National Pension Commission (PenCom) has assured pension contributors and retirees that their funds remain safe, well-managed, and not at risk, dismissing allegations by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) of mismanagement and lack of transparency.

In a letter to the NLC, PenCom clarified that it does not directly invest pension funds. Rather, licensed Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs) and Pension Fund Custodians (PFCs) handle investments and safekeeping of funds under strict regulatory oversight.

“It is, therefore, incorrect to suggest that contributors and employers are kept in the dark about investments of pension funds. Equally, there is nothing to suggest that the funds are in any jeopardy,” PenCom stated.

The response followed two letters from the NLC, dated 28 July 2025 and 13 August 2025, in which NLC President, Comrade Joe Ajaero, accused PenCom of sidelining workers and employers in pension fund management, operating without a duly inaugurated board, and engaging in unauthorised spending. The union also issued a two-week ultimatum for the inauguration of PenCom’s governing board and a full status report on the funds.

In a letter dated 18 August 2025 and signed by Acting Director of Corporate Communications, Ibrahim Garba Buwai, PenCom rejected the allegations, describing them as “incorrect, gravely misleading, and surprising.”

On the NLC’s complaint about the board’s non-inauguration, PenCom explained that Section 19 of the Pension Reform Act (PRA) 2014 empowers only the President, with Senate confirmation, to appoint board members. It reminded the NLC that it is already one of the 10 statutory institutions represented on the board.

“It is clear that the NLC is well aware that it is outside the purview of PenCom to appoint a board for itself,” the letter read.

The Commission assured that the Federal Government is already taking steps to address the board’s inauguration and dismissed claims of unauthorised spending, stating that its budget is approved by the National Assembly as mandated by the Constitution. It also stressed that all procurement activities strictly follow the Public Procurement Act 2007.

PenCom reaffirmed its transparency and openness to dialogue, noting that the NLC played a historic role in shaping the PRA 2004 and 2014 and has always had direct access to its management for engagement.

“The doors of the Commission have been, and will remain, open to the NLC and other social partners for inquiries and engagements on any issue of concern relating to the pension industry,” PenCom concluded.