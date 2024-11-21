Pension Fund Administrator Sponsors ART X Lagos

Share

Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers recently sponsored the ninth edition of ART X, West Africa’s premier international art fair recently held in Lagos, which showcased a vibrant display of African artistic expression, reinforcing the Pension Fund Administrator’s commitment to blending its pension expertise with promoting the continent’s rich cultural heritage.

According to a press release, “since its inception, Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers has provided innovative pension solutions while championing financial literacy in Nigeria.

As a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings, and a member of the renowned 162-year-old Standard Bank Group, the organisation has consistently demonstrated its commitment to financial empowerment and the cultural enrichment of the Nigerian society.

“Recognising the transformative power of art and its ability to inspire communities, Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers began its partnership with ART X Lagos shortly after the fair’s launch in 2016.

This collaboration has evolved beyond just sponsorship to a strategic alliance aimed at nurturing the arts and elevating African voices in the global art scene.

“Through its continuous support, Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers has played an instrumental role in shaping key initiatives such as kids tours to the annual event, and ART X Talks, both of which foster dialogue about the importance of art in societal development.”

During the event, Olumide Oyetan, Chief Executive of Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers, invited attendees to reflect on their current state, and aspirations for the future.

He emphasised the incredible power individuals possess to shape their outcomes. He reiterated this year’s theme, “Promised Lands”, which encourages attendees to envision new possibilities and the transformative potential that lies ahead.

He explained that art could inspire, provoke thought, and ignite change; bridging the past and future. This year, as before, artists, curators, and cultural advocates who work tirelessly to enrich the artistic landscape were recognised; and their dedi ation, passion, and resilience commended as essential to the creative community.

The Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers’ Chief Executive further expressed pride in sponsoring a unique project titled, “Mark Makers: Unsung Pioneers”, which honours extraordinary Nigerians whose contributions may have been overlooked but whose legacies resonate in the collective consciousness.

Oyetan urged everyone to immerse themselves in the exhibitions and stories of resilience showcased during the event.

He highlighted the journeys of unsung pioneers, including Nana Asma’u, who was instrumental in changing the landscape of women’s education;

Oladunni Oduguwa, who boldly reshaped the music industry for women; Professor Augustine Njoku-Obi, whose work in developing a cholera vaccine has saved many lives; and Mohammed Bah-Abba, who has made significant contributions to food preservation in rural communities.

