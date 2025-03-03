Pension Firm Names ED

Share

Premium Pension Limited, has appointed Dr Ibrahim Barhama Boyi as the executive director, business development, North and Strategy.

The company explained in a statement that his appointment would further deepen the trajectory of the Pension Fund Administrator (PFA) in the pension market.

He obtained a Bachelor of Science (BSc) degree in business administration from University of Abuja, Master of Business Administration (MBA), Bayero University and a Doctorate degree in Business Administration (DBA) in housing finance from Nottingham Trent University, U.K.

Boyi is a fellow of the Institute of Mortgage Brokers and Lenders, an associate of the Institute of Capital Market Registrars, an associate member of the Institute of Cost Management Accountants, a member of the Institute of Credit Administration, and a member of the Institute of Project Managers.

He possessed a wealth of experience spanning over two decades across the telecommunications, financial and housing/mortgage sectors.

He began his professional career in the telecommunications sector with Sagem S.A. in 2002 before joining MTN Nigeria Communications Limited in 2003, where he contributed significantly to the financial operations department.

In 2006, he transitioned into the financial sector with Premium Pension Limited, serving as the unit head of compliance. His expertise in investment analysis led him to the National Pension Commission in 2007, where he worked in the risk management department.

Also, Boyi moved to the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN), where he held various strategic positions, including personal assistant to the managing director and also worked with the special assistant to managing director on investment and portfolio, head of the training (employee development and learning management), head of insurance and a credit analyst in loans production department.

His broad knowledge and strategic insight have been instrumental in shaping policies and driving investment growth within the financial sector.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

