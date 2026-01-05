Pension Firm Names Acting MD

Access ARM Pensions has appointed Abimbola Sulaiman as acting managing director. She replaced Dave Uduanu, who exited the role in compliance with the National Pension Commission’s (PenCom) tenure limits for Pension Fund Administrator (PFA) CEOs, which cap service at ten years.

The company explained in statement that Uduanu’s exit follows the regulatory requirement for leadership renewal within the pension industry, even after the 2022 merger of Access Pensions and ARM Pension Managers, which created Access ARM Pensions.

Sulaiman has over two decades of experience in investment and asset management across local and global markets. Before the appointment, she was executive director, Investment at Access ARM Pensions, where she led the firm’s portfolio strategy and performance. Also, Uduanu is one of the most experienced figures in Nigeria’s pension industry.