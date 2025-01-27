Pension: FG Enhances Capturing Solution For Defined Benefit Retirees

Share

To further ease the process of data capturing leading to payment of pensioners under Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD), the Directorate is restoring a mobile solution for its “I Am Alive” confirmation initiative.

The process is a seamless initiative for validating existing and authentic pensioners under PTAD books.

Executive Secretary of PTAD, Tolulope Odunaiya, in a statement issued by the Head of Corporate Communications, Olugbenga Ajayi, in Abuja said the mobile “I Am Alive” confirmation solution was specifically designed to support pensioners who are unable to validate their life status through facial or fingerprint recognition due to disabilities or health challenges.

Odunaiya explained that affected pensioners could apply for the mobile solution by filling out an online form available on the PTAD website.

The application must include the following: She said once the application is approved by the appropriate authority, a mobile confirmation will be scheduled, during which PTAD representatives will visit the pensioner’s address.

If a physical visit is not feasible, Odunaiya said, a video conference call could be arranged to verify the pensioner’s status.

For pensioners living abroad who are not yet verified on the payroll, a certificate of aliveness issued by the Nigerian Embassy or High Commission in their country of residence would be required every six months, she said.

The executive secretary emphasised that the “I Am Alive” confirmation service was completely free. “Under no circumstances will pensioners be charged any fees for using this application or accessing PTAD’s services,” she said.

Odunaiya urged service support staff to demonstrate empathy while assisting pensioners, many of whom may require additional guidance due to limited familiarity with technology.

She also clarified that PTAD state offices would not serve as agent centers or provide office-based confirmation services for walk-in pensioners.

Instead, state offices will focus on guiding pensioners, resolving inquiries, and escalating unresolved complaints to the headquarters.

