Pension: FG Considers Buyout For Former NNSL Seafarers

Redundant seafarers, who have been weighed down by penury, depression and ailments since 1995, are to get pension buyout from the government, BAYO AKOMOLAFE reports

Unpaid pension and other benefits of former workers of the defunct Nigerian National Shipping Line (NNSL) will be paid this year by the Federal Government through a buyout.

A former President-General of the Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN), Prince Adewale Adeyanju, who disclosed this at his valedictory speech during the union’s sixth Quadrennial National Delegates Conference (NDC) in Lagos, explained that the union had secured approval for aged seafarers’ unpaid disengagement benefits, with the government agreeing to a pension buyout.

Approval

He said: “I want to commend the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Gboyega Oyetola, for the effort taken so far towards addressing this protracted issue of aged seafarers; especially the way he has been handling the matter since he came on board.

Yes, a committee was set-up and as I am talking to you, the committee has submitted its report to the minister. “I heard from sources that the matter has been forwarded to the Ministry of Finance for appropriate action.

What we are asking is that they expedite action to pay the seafarers. It is about 30 years ago that this matter has been on ground. You know what those old men have passed through.

“The government should not treat them, as if they are slaves in their fatherland. They contributed immensely to the economy of the country through seafaring.

The last time I met with the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, he said he was aware of the matter and that the government was going to do something about it.

But as a union, we are expecting the government to provide us with a proper update on how this matter should be rested so that the aged seafarers should enjoy the benefit of their labour.”

Verification

Specifically, he noted that government and the union had finished the verifications of the former employees and the beneficiaries of those who have died.

It was a tripartite arrangement between the Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy, Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA) and Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA).

Since the verification, he added that nothing had happened as the outcome of the verification exercise was not made public. Adeyanju stressed: “We are now waiting for the outcome of the report of the verification exercise.

We need to know the figures. How many people have died? How many people are next of kin, so that we can sit down with the government and negotiate their pensions and other benefits? It is negotiable in line with the court judgment. The matter has been ongoing for over 30 years.”

Efforts

Last year, the Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy said that it was planning to refloat new shipping line at a time about 2,000 former employees of the defunct Nigerian National Shipping Line (NNSL) were demanding for N150 billion from the Federal Government as retirement benefits 29 years after they were relieved of their jobs, following liquidation of the company.

The company closed its global shipping business after losing 24 ships to mismanagement, litigation and debts.

Although, NIMASA had explained that discussions had been initiated on how to resolve the lingering issue of terminal benefits for seafarers affected by the liquidation of the NNSL,

Ever since the demise of the company, the country has not been able to establish a shipping line that would fly Nigerian flags

saying that the issue of industrial harmony in the maritime sector was of utmost interest to it.

Condition

Notwithstanding the agency’s explanation, Adeyanju said that the benefits of disengaged and other former employees of the defunct NNSL must be resolved amicably before floating a new national carrier.

He noted: “The union is now having a different view of the minister when he did not speak about the aged seafarers, who navigated with the defunct national carrier vessels over the new NNSL proposal.

The MWUN, whose major challenges have not been resolved over the years with several Ministers of Transportation as regards the settlement of retired seafarers and other issues confronting the blue economy, which has not been given a clear-cut definition and mode of operation, is still worrisome to the union as we speak.”

Adeyanju feared that re-floatin the national fleet would be a mirage if the retired seafarers, who worked tirelessly with a deep sense of patriotism for the country, are not given their due rights after some years of service on the national carrier vessels. This will only amount to human injustice of the highest order.

NNSL background

The NNSL started operations in 1959 with three vessels. Nigerian seamen who were employed by British shipping companies in the colonial era moved to the Nigerian Line.

By 1964, it had grown to a total of 16 vessels. The public company was assisted by private businessmen such as Sir Louis Ojukwu, who was an early member of the board.

However, during the Nigerian civil war, the army made free use of the vessels to transport troops. After the end of the civil war in January 1970, a former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon, announced an extensive programme to revive the economy, leading to acquisition of two new ships for the NNSL.

Also in 1977, the government ordered construction of 19 new vessels to replace the aging fleet. By 1979 the company had 24 oceangoing ships.

However, in 1987, a study of the NNSL by the World Bank revealed that the investment had made no significant contribution to Gross Domestic Product, employment, the balance of payments, exercising countervailing power, national security or the country’s image as the gains were less than the opportunity costs of the resources used.

Last line

Ever since the demise of the company, the country has not been able to establish a shipping line that would fly Nigerian flags, thereby creating rooms for foreign dominance in the country’s shipping business.

