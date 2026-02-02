Pension Expert Calls For More Inclusion In PPP

A Pension expert, Mrs Lydia Offor, has called for more inclusion in Personal Pension Plan (PPP). Offor made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja.

She said that it was a strategic direction for expanding pension coverage to self-employed individuals, informal sector workers and persons exempted under Section 5 of the Pension Reform Act (PRA),2014.

Offor said that the National Pension Commission (PenCom) had outlined procedures for participant onboarding, and to specified the methods and frequency of pension contribution remittances, and details of withdrawal processes.

According to her, these guidelines clarify the roles and responsibilities of various stakeholders involved in the implementation of the PPP. Offor said that all requirements are aligned with the provisions of the PRA 2014, including associated rules, regulations, guidelines, frameworks, and circulars issued by the commission.

“Some guidelines establish the PPP as the framework for extending pension coverage to self-employed persons and workers in the informal sector who are not mandatorily covered under the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS). “It also covers employees in the formal sector who are mandatorily covered under the CPS but who may wish to make additional flexible contributions outside the mandatory scheme,”