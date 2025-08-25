Pension: Delta Constitutes Committee To Supervise N10bn Disbursement

Governor of Delta State, Sheriff Oborevwori, has constituted an oversight committee to supervise the disbursement of the recently approved N10 billion to retirees in the state. While announcing the constitution of the committee, he stressed that transparency would be strictly upheld in the disbursements of the allocation.

The governor approved the immediate release of the funds to settle outstanding pension arrears owed retirees in the state. Oborevwori stated this during a meeting with the Chairman, Bureau of State Pensions, Mr Edwin Ogidi-Gbegbaje, and the State Chairman of the Association of Contributory Retirees, Mr Anthony Osanekwu, in Asaba.

He said that the meeting was aimed at addressing issues concerning the welfare of retirees, including payment of backlogs and migration challenges under the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS). Oborevwori said that his administration had so far paid over N36 billion to service pensions in the state. The governor added that N1.4 billion has been released for the payment of pensions monthly since he assumed office.

He emphasised that the state had not defaulted in meeting its monthly pension obligations under his watch. He, however, said that the arrears, which predated his administration, must be urgently tackled. “Our retirees are men and women who gave their best years in service to the state.

“It is only just that they receive what is due to them, and under my watch, their welfare will remain a top priority,” he said. He said the gesture reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to prioritising the welfare of senior citizens who had laboured in the service of the state.

In his remarks, Ogidi-Gbegbaje described the governor’s announcement as a “pleasant surprise,” while assuring that the N10 billion release would serve as a huge relief to retirees. Ogidi-Gbegbaje pledged that the funds would be used exclusively for pension payments, stressing that the system was programmed to ensure transparency and accountability.

Also speaking, Osanekwu expressed appreciation to the governor for what he described as an unexpected and magnanimous gesture. “You took us unaware; what we were expecting was far less than the N10 billion you just approved.