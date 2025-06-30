New Telegraph

June 30, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
June 30, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Business
  3. Insurance
  4. Pension Consultant Back…

Pension Consultant Back Gratuity Reintroduction, Seek Legal Backing

The Director, Centre for Pension Rights Advocacy, Mr Ivo Takor, has commended the proposed reintroduction of gratuity payments under the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS).

Takor, while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday, said this was a welcome development, noting that the initiative be guided by legal, inclusive, and equitable principles.

He made these remarks while reacting to the recent partnership between the National Pension Commission (PenCom) and the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF), aimed at exploring the reintroduction of gratuity for civil servants under the CPS.

He noted that the initiative must go beyond policy declarations to deliver lasting and fair outcomes for workers. “For this effort to yield sustainable and equitable outcomes, it must go beyond mere policy pronouncements,” he said.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Nigeria, St Lucy To Establish Diplomatic Relations
Read Next

Chemical Firm Engages Director