Pension Consultant Back Gratuity Reintroduction, Seek Legal Backing

The Director, Centre for Pension Rights Advocacy, Mr Ivo Takor, has commended the proposed reintroduction of gratuity payments under the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS).

Takor, while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday, said this was a welcome development, noting that the initiative be guided by legal, inclusive, and equitable principles.

He made these remarks while reacting to the recent partnership between the National Pension Commission (PenCom) and the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF), aimed at exploring the reintroduction of gratuity for civil servants under the CPS.

He noted that the initiative must go beyond policy declarations to deliver lasting and fair outcomes for workers. “For this effort to yield sustainable and equitable outcomes, it must go beyond mere policy pronouncements,” he said.