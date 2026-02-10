Pension-Compliant Shares Add N10.15trn To Nigerian Stock Exchange Value

Pension-compliant equities on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) have delivered strong returns in 2026, contributing an estimated N10.145 trillion to market capitalization so far this year, amid sustained investor appetite for large, liquid and fundamentally sound stocks.

Data obtained from NGX trading records show that 31 companies classified as pension-compliant have been the major drivers of value creation since the beginning of the year.

These stocks, which meet stringent pension fund investment guidelines covering liquidity, free float, corporate governance standards and dividend history, have continued to attract significant inflows from institutional and long-term investors. Performance indicators underscore the strength of the segment.

The NGX Pension Broad Index, which tracks pension-eligible equities, has returned 14.97 per cent between January and the most recent trading session.

This performance outpaced the broader NGX All-Share Index (ASI), which gained 11.78 per cent over the same period, highlighting the relative resilience and attractiveness of pensioncompliant stocks. The broader Nigerian equities market has also enjoyed a robust start to the year.

Total market capitalisation rose by N11.923 trillion year-to-date to close at N111.659 trillion, compared with N99.736 trillion at the start of the year. In parallel, the NGX AllShare Index advanced by 18,333.19 basis points, rising from 155,613.03 points to close at 173,946.22 points, reflecting broad-based gains across key sectors of the market. Among individual stocks, MTN Nigeria Plc emerged as the biggest contributor to pension stock gains, adding N2.289 trillion to its market value during the period.

Dangote Cement Plc followed closely with a gain of N2.207 trillion, while Aradel Holdings Plc recorded an increase of N1.108 trillion. Other notable gainers within the pension investment universe include Access Corporation Plc, BUA Foods Plc, Custodian Investment Plc, Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc, Ecobank Transnational Incorporated Plc, Fidelity Bank Plc, Fidson Healthcare Plc, Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc, Guinness Nigeria Plc, Julius Berger Nigeria Plc and AXA Mansard Insurance Plc. Additional stocks that posted year-to-date gains are NAHCO Plc, NASCON Allied Industries Plc, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Nestlé Nigeria Plc, Okomu Oil Palm Plc, Presco Plc, Seplat Energy Plc, Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc, Sterling Financial Holdings Plc, Transcorp Hotels Plc, Transnational Corporation Plc, United Bank for Africa Plc, United Capital Plc, Unilever Nigeria Plc, Lafarge Africa Plc, Wema Bank Plc and Zenith Bank Plc.