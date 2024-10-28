Pension Compliance Executives To Tackle Industry Challenges

Share

The newly elected compliance executives of the pension industry have assumed their roles at a critical time, as the sector faces increasing scrutiny and demand for improved operational standards.

Oguche Agudah, CEO of the Pension Fund Operators Association of Nigeria (PenOp), congratulated the new executives while emphasising the vital responsibilities they will now undertake.

Under the leadership of a new director general (DG), these roles are expected to play a pivotal part in addressing the industry’s pressing challenges, including fraud, inefficient processes, and ensuring better outcomes for pensioners.

The newly elected executives, Edidiong Akan of Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers; Temitope Anjorin of Nestle Nigeria Trust (Closed Pension Fund Administrator) Limited; and Tunde Folayan, First Pension Custodian have officially taken their oaths of office, pledging to execute their duties with diligence, professionalism, and a focus on the best interests of the industry.

During the ceremony, they reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining the highest ethical standards and fostering harmonious relationships among pension operators.

