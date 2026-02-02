‘Pension Board’ll Enhance NASS Retirees’ Welfare’

The Executive Chairman of the National Assembly Service Commission (NASC), Chief Saviour Enyiekere, has said the existence of a pension board at the National Assembly will enhance the welfare of the retirees. He made the appeal during a visit to the Senate.

Enyiekere, who disclosed this while appealing to the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, to urgently implement the National Assembly Service Pension Scheme through the inauguration of the National Assembly Service Pension Board, observed that the formal take-off of the Pension Board would significantly enhance the welfare of retirees of the National Assembly Service, many of whom, he said, were currently facing severe hardship due to delays in accessing their pension benefits after retirement.

He said the inauguration would align the National Assembly with global best practices in parliamentary administration and staff motivation.

Urging the leadership of the National Assembly to support additional measures aimed at strengthening the effective functioning of the federal legislature, he pointed out that harnessing the experience of past presiding officers would provide valuable guidance for present and future assemblies while ensuring continuity in legislative traditions and professional excellence.

Addressing infrastructural concerns, Enyiekere also called for the reintroduction and construction of National Assembly Legislative Quarters to address accommodation challenges and security concerns affecting lawmakers and National Assembly staff.

He noted that a modern residential complex would help streamline legislative operations while improving safety and efficiency within the legislature. The visit, which was the first by the Commission since the inauguration of the 6th NASC on May 5, 2025, was also used to brief the Senate leadership on the Commission’s activities and future plans.

Among these plans, Enyiekere disclosed, was a comprehensive staff audit of the National Assembly Service aimed at eliminating ghost workers. Responding, Senate President Godswill Akpabio commended the Commission for its foresight and commitment to its mandate, describing the proposed reforms as necessary.

He assured that the 10th National Assembly was committed to supporting the Commission in achieving its objectives. Akpabio urged the NASC to develop proposals for the amendment of the NASS Act, 2014, to enable the Commission to assume full control of manpower management across all segments of the National Assembly Service.

He disclosed that the NASS Pension Board would soon be inaugurated after the correction of identified anomalies in its enabling Act, which is currently undergoing amendment.