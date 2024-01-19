Pension Assets: Investments in Fixed Deposit Hit N1.213TRN

….As FGN Securities Gulp N11.749TRN

As part of measures to boost workers’ pension assets under the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS), the fund man- agers have so far fixed about N1.213 trillion in different banks for the over nine mil- lion contributors. According to the details posted on the website of the regulator, National Pension Commission (PenCom), the deposits increased steadily from N945 billion in August to N1.213 trillion in November 2023.

A further breakdown also showed that the Pension Fund Administrators’ (PFAs) commitment in Federal Government securities increased by over N250 billion from N11.416 trillion to N11.749 trillion within the period, representing over 60 per cent of the entire assets currently standing at N17.927 trillion. In the same vein, foreign money market instruments have also gulped about N44.856 billion while state government securities have peaked at N271.404 billion. As part of measures to further grow the assets, the leadership of Pension Fund Operators Association of Nigeria (PenOp) had hinted of plans to explore more investment opportunities outside Nigeria.

According to the Chief Executive Officer, PenOp, Oguche Agudah, plans are on for offshore pension fund investments to bolster returns. He said: “Currently, all pension funds are invested onshore. However, ongoing engagements with regulatory bodies, including the National Pension Commission and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), aim to lay the groundwork for offshore investments of pension funds soon.” Explaining the investment strategy, Agudah emphasised that Retirement Savings Account (RSA) holders benefit from diverse investments, including bonds, Treasury bills, and capital markets.

These investments align with guidelines set by regulators, particularly National Pension Commission (PenCom). Also lending support to the offshore investmwnt decision, a former Minister of Finance and Minister for Industry, Trade and Investment, Mr. Olusegun Aganga, canvassed that Nigerian pension funds operators be allowed to invest a portion of their assets offshore and in index/inflation linked instruments. Aganga said this was very important, as the devaluation of the local currency and rising inflation could lead to an erosion of earnings for the pension funds and subsequently, old age poverty for pensioners and retirees.

He said the industry needed to get this going as soon as possible, so that the industry could protect the gains of the pension reforms and truly provide financial security for retirees. He further said that the directors of pension funds needed to work together with the state governments, the National Executive Council and the Federal Government to ensure that more states get onboard the contributory pension scheme and to ensure that those states already on the scheme remit both employer and employee contributions to the pension fund administrators as and when due.