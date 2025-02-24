Pension Advocacy Group Says FG Committed To Settle Liabilities

Share

The Contributory Pension and Happy Retirement Advocacy (COPEHRA) said that the Federal Government was committed to settling all pension liabilities under the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS).

The COPEHRA Senior Technical Advisor, Alhaji Sani Mustapha, said this in a statement in Abuja. He said that government had approved N758 billion bond to settle long standing pension liabilities during the last Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting.

According to him, the approval covers the pension protection fund, all outstanding pension increases since 2007 and the shortfall for professors full salary monthly pension.

Mustapha said that the CPS retirees are freed by this action from the shackles of waiting for accrued rights that has bedev – iled the scheme since inception.

He commended President Bola Tinubu and the Director General of the National Pension Commission (PenCom), Ms Omolola Oloworaran, for boosting the CPS, pensioners and retirees issues. “We at COPEHRA always believe that sustainable fraud-free pension starts with the CPS,” Mustapha said.

