PenOP Mulls Offshore Pension Investments, Dismisses CPS As Scam

The Pension Fund Operators Association of Nigeria (PenOp) has punctured the assertion alluding contributory pension scheme is a

scam.

Dismissing such a notion as a myth by people with little understanding of the scheme, PenOP said plans are underway for offshore pension funds investments as part of efforts to boost return on investments.

Chief Executive Officer of PenoP, Oguche Agudah made the disclosure yesterday at a virtual session tagged “Ask Me Anything” organized by the Operators to create awareness on activities and operations of the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) in the country.

Responding to an enquiry on offshore investments, Agudah said “For now all pension funds are invested onshore. However, there are engagements ongoing with the regulator, which is the National Pension Commission, and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and very soon, once all modalities are put in place we will commence offshore investments of pension funds.”

Speaking further, Agudah added that Retirement Savings Account holders get returns of Investments credited to their account because “Pension Fund Administrators everyday investment in different sectors wither bonds, Treasury bills, capital markets among others in line with the laid down guidelines by the regulators, which is PenCom,”

The PenoP CEO, while responding to an enquiry on how individuals who left the country can access their pensions, noted that “RSA holders can access their funds anywhere in the world using the cross border arrangement policy in line with regulations of the scheme,”

Throwing more light on programmed withdrawal for RSA holders, he said “Immediately a holder resigns or retires from work before attaining the age of 50, he/she can access 25 per cent of his/her RSA savings after 4 months after the PFA has confirmed and the rest will be spread across once the holder attains 50 years of age,”

He said the notion that “Pension is a scam” is just a myth by people who don’t have a clear understanding of what the Contributory Pension Scheme is all about, adding that the sector currently stands as one of the most strictly regulated in Nigeria where contributors are guaranteed that their monies are safe.