Penny Stocks: Radiating future market value

Recently, penny stocks that have long been neglected like those of Daar Communications, Afromedia, Deapcap, and NSL TECH were suddenly seen active on the trading activities chart. On Monday, July 10, 2023, Daar Communications topped the gainers’ chart with 10 per cent to close at 0.22 kobo per share, Dangote Cement followed with 10 per cent to close at N330.1 0, MRS Oil gained 1 0 per cent to close at NI 09.45, Neimeth added 10 per cent to close at N2.20 while Jaiz Bank garnered 10 per cent to close at N1.98.

Top gains

Twenty-nine equities appreciated in price during the week ended July 14, 2023, lower than 78 equities in the previous week. It was observed that penny stocks dominated transaction as seen in the top 10 gainers. In the week under review, DAAR Communications Plc was up by 50 per cent to close at N0.30 kobo per share. John Holt Plc followed by 44.80 per cent gain to close at N1.81 kobo per share. Deap Capital Management & Trust Plc made 34.62 per cent gain to close at N0.35 kobo per. The share value of Courteville Business Solutions Plc appreciated by 32.84 per cent to close at N0.89 kobo per share. Golden Guinea Brewery Plc was up by 32.58 per cent to sell at N2.93 kobo per share. Morinson Industries Plc mad 31.02 per cent gain to close at N2.83 kobo per share. NASCON Allied Industries Plc grew by 22.49 per cent to close at N28.05 kobo per share. Chellarams Plc gained 20.55 per cent to close at N1.76 kobo per share, Skyway Aviation Handling Company Plc appreciated by 20.41 per cent to close at N14.75 kobo per share and The Initiates Plc was up by 19.61 per cent to close at N0.61 kobo per share.

Record breaking

The Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) All-Share Index (ASI) again made a record-breaking mark as it hit 64,000 points level on July 10, 2023. It is certainly a good time for the investing public as well as investors trading at the floor of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) as its All-Share Index (ASI) is set for a record breaking year due to ongoing reforms in the economy by President Bola Tinubu. The NGX ASI- the common value based index that tracks all share prices at the exchange, which opened the trading year at 51 ,251 .06 points (January 3, 2023) currently settled at 64,603.69 points at the close of trading on Monday (July 1 0, 2023). This represents a 26 per cent growth seen in the past few months. Furthermore, the NGX market capitalisation has risen so far by N5.3 trillion in the first six months of 2023. It rose further to NI .13 trillion at the first week of July and at the close of transaction yesterday, a gain seems likely to continue. Specifically, the market capitalisation, which closed last week’s transaction at N34.326 trillion, closed Monday’s trading session at N35.177 trillion. This meant that investors gained N851, billion. The market’s performance was driven by continued demand in MTNN, Dangote Cement, Stanbic. Across the market counters, the Industrial Goods (+5.13 per cent), Insurance (+4.18 per cent), Oil and Gas (+2.61 per cent), and Banking (+1.73 per cent) indices closed in the green while the Consumer Goods (-0.18 per cent) index declined. Activity levels mirrored the market’s broad gauge as trading volume and value surged by 49.80 per cent and 59.1 1 per cent, to 1 .84 billion units and N22.033 billion which exchanged hands in 14,584 deals.

Safer haven

A new report from the World Bank warns against slowed down global economic growth due to high-interest rates and political conflicts. The World Bank predicts the global economy could slow to 2.1 per cent in 2023, one of the weakest growth rates in the past five decades, putting the world economy in a precarious position. Fortunately, the rise of digital trading platforms has helped make stock trading more accessible to investors in the country.

Sentiment buying

Adebayo Adeleke, Chief Executive Officer, Lancelot Ventures Ltd, said investors should focus on the fundamentals of a stock. “It is the performance of the company that is suppose to determine the performance of the shares; and primarily if we are talking of fundermental. “So it depends on what the first quarter half year results and then full year results of the company would look like in the current year. That is going to be a major determining factor,” he said. Adeleke pointed out that “you can not also rule out sentinenting the market. When people find out that Billionaires are at it in a particular company, people would also want to align. Because in an attempt to want tacquire more and more shares, definitely the demand may be heightened, and if the demand is heightened, you will expect that the price of the share will go up, but that us based on sentiments and demand. “A long-term determinant of the value of a share is going to be the performance of the company itself. Whether they are able to grow their revenue, whether they are able to grow their Earnings per share, or whether they are able to the dividend that they want to declare to shareholders, those are the strong fundermentals that will drive the price in the long-run.”

Stocks fundamentals

Fundamental analysis involves looking at any data, which is expected to impact the price or perceived value of a stock. Some of the fundamentals of stocks include cash flow, return on assets, and conservative gearing. In the broadest terms, fundamental analysis involves looking at any data which is expected to impact the price or perceived value of a stock. This is, of course, anything aside from the trading patterns of the stock itself, as the name implies, it means getting down to basics.

Last line

To safeguard against worsening economic conditions, some have turned to stock trading to grow their funds. Currently, many Nigerian investors are interested in stock trading. Nigeria’s participation in the stock market has led to its ranking as the tenth most stock market-obsessed country worldwide, according to a new study. Nigeria scored 218 out of a possible 700, according to Google Trends data indicating rising interest in phrase searches for “stocks,” “buy stocks,” and “invest in stocks.”