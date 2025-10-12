Pengassan’s Strike Slashed Oil Production In September –NUPRC

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) has revealed that crude oil and condensates production for the month of September 2025 fell to an average of 1.581 million barrels per day. The 1.581 million barrels per day average production in September comprises 1.39 million bopd of crude oil and 191,373 bopd of condensate.

According to the Commission, the development was due to the three-day industrial action by the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN), which resulted in the shutdown of some production and export facilities.

The Commission in a statement signed by its Head, Media and Strategic Communication, Eniola Akinkuotu, yesterday, also noted that two strategic facilities had a scheduled turnaround maintenance which led to a reduction in overall production.

The statement reads: “In September, the industry recorded total crude oil and condensate production of 47.43 million barrels, which reflects a modest 1.61% year-on-year increase in average daily crude oil and condensate production year-on-year.

“This is a slight improvement over the 1.55 million bopd recorded in the same month of 2024, an uptick that suggests incremental progress. “However, when measured on a month on month basis, crude oil and condensate production slightly dropped by 3.09 per cent in September 2025, compared to the 1.63 million bopd recorded in August 2025.

“Despite the glitches experienced during the period, average crude oil production in September stood at 93 per cent of the OPEC quota of 1.5 million bopd. “During the review month, peak combined crude oil and condensate production hit 1.81 million bopd, while the lowest was 1.35 million bopd.

“Analysis of production by the top eight streams shows Forcados Blend accounted for 15.86% of total production, while Bonny Light accounted for 13.31% of September production. “QUA IBOE was third accounting for 9.88%; ESCRAVOS Light contributed 8.96%, while BONGA Crude delivered 6.83% of production in the review month.

“AGBAMI Condensate accounted for 4.94%; ERHA Crude accounted for 4.55%, while Amenam Blend accounted for 4.2% of production.”