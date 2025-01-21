PENGASSAN: Why Warri Refinery Is Not Yet Producing Fuel

Share

President of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN), Comrade Osifo Festus, has said that it is not abnormal for Warri Refinery to start producing other petroleum products before petrol.

He stated that other refineries did not also start producing fuel before producing other petroleum products. He spoke during the public session of PENGASSAN’s National Executive Council (NEC) in Lagos.

Osifo said: “We want to state unequivocally that the old Port Harcourt refinery is back. The Warri refinery is also functional.

There has always been misconception regarding the production of PMS and different petroleum products. If you recall when Dangote refinery started production, it did not start producing PMS before AGO.

It started producing AGO, after several months, it now started producing PMS. “There is no straight operation today, a single run operation that is going to give you the quality of PMS that our cars could use.

It is because our cars are now much more sophisticated compared to the international combustion engine cars we were using as far back as 1960 and 1970s.

“That is why you need a series of processes, after the initial distillation for you to be able to produce PMS. Let us not be totally fixated because we have heard a lot of Nigerians asking questions about blending operations.

“All refineries carry out blending operations. So it is not abnormal to blend. It is part of the refining process because the initial process is going to give you naphtha or something very close to that.

You now need a series of other operations for you to be able to get PMS to the quality that our cars could use. “As at today, these refineries are working, although not to their full installed capacity.

But it is a work in progress. We can also confirm that there is enormous work today going on in the Kaduna refinery as well as the new Port Harcourt refinery.”

Share

Please follow and like us: