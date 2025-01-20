PENGASSAN: We’ll Keep Pushing Till All Refineries Are Working

Share

The leadership of Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) has promised to nudging the government to ensure all state owned refineries in the country are working.

Reflecting on the recent news of the Warri Refinery coming alive the Association said the information gladdened the hearts of many Nigerians.

According to the President of the Association, Comrade Festus Osifo, “for us in PENGASSAN, we will continuously push till all refineries are working.

The Kaduna refinery, we were told that a lot of work is going on there right now and also the new Port Harcourt refinery rehabilitation.

“We are calling also on those who are manning the Ministry of Petroleum, and also those saddled with the responsibilities of fixing the refineries, to get all the refineries to work as we have noted severally that beyond it being ensuring energy security, it is going to provide us with primary and secondary jobs.

“We will also have the opportunity of getting a lot of foreign exchange when the refineries are working because the value chain of the refineries is quite enormous.”

Osifo, who spoke on some prevailing economic issues at the Association’s NEC meeting in Lagos, also called on the Federal Government to expand the revenue base of the country instead of increaseing the Value Added Tax (VAT).

He said that there were some sections of the Tax Reform Bills that need to be reviewed in the interest and welfare of the majority of Nigerians.

While decrying the recurring national grid collapse, he called on President Bola Tinubu to address the issue and ensure that the power sector is fixed.

Opposing the huge deficit financing of the budget, he affirmed that a situation in the past where the country was spending about 90 per cent of its revenue to service debt was unprogressive.

According to him, “so we are calling on the government to-do everything possible to expand our revenue base. On that expansion of our revenue base, we must know how to harness our natural and mineral resources.

“Nigeria is a country that is extremely blessed with huge mineral resources. These are laying fallows. We need to tap into these mineral resources, and not just to export them as raw materials but to create value to them.

With that, we could generate enormous amounts of jobs, and as a country, we would earn huge revenue. “Examining the budget that was submitted to the President to the National Assembly, you happen to see that it is a deficit budget where we are going to borrow a humongous amount of money, and this is also going to add to our debt profile.

When you hear of the debt profile of the country rising periodically, they do tell us that our debt to Gross Domestic Product (GDP), we are doing well. But the challenge is debt to revenue.

“At a time as a country, we were spending over 90 per cent of our revenue to service debt and not to repay the debt. There is no country that will make meaningful progress by spending 90% of its revenue in servicing debt.”

“So as a country, we must be serious. As people, we must be able to examine what the government is doing and proffer solutions to them.

“Other issues are those bothering on the Nigerian Tax Reform Bills before the NASS. We are calling on the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as well as the House of Representatives that public hearings should not just be jamborees.

It should not be when they have made up their minds on what to do, they just call us for a public hearing and after that, they go back and do exactly what they intended to do.

“That is not how public hearings are conducted in many parts of the world. Public hearing naturally is for information to be collated, data to be analysed and they will form inputs to the bill.

But we have observed that in Nigeria, public hearing is just a show whereby they listen to you and they go ahead to do exactly what they had planned to do.

“We wish to also note the current collapse of our national grid. In 2024 alone, our national grid collapsed about 12 times. This is a shame to us as a country. We can not even generate sufficient megawatts to power our homes.

Then the little we could generate, because we have been around 4 MW since 1999 and billions of dollars have gone into that without real improvement.

Even at that we are consistently faced with grid collapse. We think that this is not acceptable. “We hereby call on the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, to do everything possible to ensure that our electricity infrastructure are well protected, to tap into the vast human resources that we have in Nigeria, to put the best team forward to man that ministry, so that at the end of the day, we will have the best of it.”

Share

Please follow and like us: