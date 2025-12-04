PENGASSAN Warns Of Brain Drain, Seeks Urgent Wage, Security Reforms

The Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) has warned that Nigeria risks a mass exodus of top-tier oil and gas professionals unless companies urgently review workers’ remuneration in response to persistent inflation and sharp naira devaluation.

PENGASSAN President, Comrade Festus Osifo, issued the warning on Thursday during the union’s final National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of the year, highlighting that the sector’s globally competitive skills make its workforce highly mobile.

“Our skills are unique and required worldwide. A drilling engineer in Nigeria performs the same job as one in the United States or Abu Dhabi,” Osifo said. “With a click of a finger, members can work anywhere. The companies operating here must offer competitive conditions to retain talent.”

Osifo noted that the oil and gas industry attracts some of Nigeria’s brightest minds and therefore must provide competitive compensation. He criticised companies that are still delaying salary and welfare adjustments despite economic hardship.

“Even with massive devaluation, some companies still refuse to fix our members’ remuneration. We will push without holding back to ensure the right thing is done,” he added.

On industrial relations, Osifo said pending issues with Dangote Refinery and Petrochemicals remain unresolved despite months of engagement. He emphasised a preference for resolution through dialogue.

The PENGASSAN president also raised concerns over rising insecurity nationwide, urging governments to act decisively against sponsors of terrorism.

“We are tired of mere condemnation. The government must expose, prosecute, and deter terrorists and their sponsors. Security is paramount; only then can other sectors thrive,” he said.

Osifo further criticised delays in decentralising policing and argued that resistance to state police is no longer tenable.

“Politicians are less than 0.1% of the population. Are we to leave 99.9% in harm’s way? Security must be taken seriously, with decisive action and international partnerships where necessary,” he added.

On the economy, Osifo stated that improving macroeconomic indicators mean little to citizens whose purchasing power continues to erode, urging alignment of monetary and fiscal policies to ensure real relief for households.

PENGASSAN will intensify engagement with the Ministries of Finance, Petroleum Resources, Labour, and other stakeholders to secure better welfare for its members.

“We will do everything possible to ensure that the lives of our members are better off,” Osifo concluded.