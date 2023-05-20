Pengassan Tells Buhari To Sign Energy Commission Amendment Bill

The leadership of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN), has appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to assent to the Energy Commission of Nigeria Amendment Bill,2022 before handing over to the next administration on May 29th .

The call is contained in a press release jointly endorsed by its President, Comrade Festus Osifo and Secretary, Comrade Lumumba Okugbawa. In the statement obtained by Saruday on Friday, the association said the appeal was sequel to the negligence of the Bill which was transmitted to the President since the 28th of November last year.

The association remind- ed President Buhari of the critical role of the commission to the economic well- being of the country as the organization is expected to meet up with the energy demands of Nigerians in critical areas especially by sustaining energy development.

PENGASSAN blamed the inability of the commission to perform its mandate because of bureaucratic breakdowns with the various stakeholders and internal shortcomings, stressing that the situation has been costly for Nigeria’s energy sector.

According to the union, the provisions of the current Act of the Energy Commission were no longer in tandem with the present realities in the energy sector, hence the request for the Amendment of the Energy Commission of Nigeria Bill,2022.

PENGASSAN noted that assenting to the Bill in addition to the Petroleum Industry Act already signed into law by President Buhari would go a long way in repositioning the entire energy sector as well as the nation’s economy.