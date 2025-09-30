PENGASSAN Strike: Gov Sule Calls For Dialogue

The Governor of Nasarawa State, Abdullahi Sule, has warned that Nigeria risks embarrassment if disputes threaten the operations of Dangote Refinery.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) members on Monday barricaded the premises of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) in Abuja, protesting over the alleged dismissal of over 800 Nigerian workers by Dangote Refinery management.

Speaking as a guest on Channels Television’s Politics Today, the governor urged dialogue between the refinery, unions, and government to resolve tensions.

He emphasised that the refinery is a national asset. According to him, the facility has saved the country from costly maintenance and petroleum import challenges.

READ ALSO

He also weighed in on the allegation of the dismissal of 800 Nigerians, defending the refinery, stating that Dangote needs workers to run the refinery.

“What has happened is that gap in communication. PENGASSAN, as of today, needs to sit down with Dangote clearly. We can’t afford a situation to run down an institution such as this; in fact, the world will laugh at us.

“The Dangote refinery in Nigeria is not for Dangote alone. It is for Nigeria. It has saved Nigeria from so many issues and problems. Nigeria may no longer worry about fertiliser and petrochemicals.

“I will actually appeal to PENGASSAN, the Dangote management, and the Federal Government to ensure this is resolved.

“Dangote refinery is here to stay and is already exporting petroleum products abroad. We can’t afford challenges with that institution.

“Dangote did not just wake up to sack all the alleged workers. He needs people to run his refinery. He (Dangote) has thousands of workers,” Sule stated.