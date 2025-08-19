PENGASSAN Renovates Dilapidated Kwali School, Donates Bags, Books

The Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) has renovated the LEA Primary School, Tukuruwa, in Kwali Area Council of the FCT, and donated 800 school bags and books to its pupils.

The school, which had been in a deplorable state with its roof blown off by rain, previously forced children to sit on bare ground during lessons.

Through its foundation, PENGASSAN repaired the roof, repainted the school, provided 200 classroom seats, installed a borehole and toilet facilities, renovated and equipped the staff room, and supplied blackboards alongside the donated learning materials.

Unveiling the project on Tuesday, PENGASSAN President, Comrade Festus Osifo, said the intervention was the foundation’s most significant since its establishment two years ago.

“We felt that as a body, this project would go straight to the heart of the community and better the lives of these children because they are the future leaders of our nation,” Osifo said. “Almost 200 chairs, 800 books and bags were supplied. This is our little way of saying thank you to a country that has given us so much support.”

He stressed that touching lives and giving back to society remain key priorities of the union. “Government alone cannot do everything. Our intent is to complement government’s efforts and put smiles on the faces of children and their parents,” he added.

The Etsu Kwali, His Royal Highness Luka Ayedoo Nizassan III, praised PENGASSAN for bringing hope to the community. He assured that the donated materials would be distributed appropriately.

“Our hearts are filled with joy. This project has sprouted hope that people can be rich in education as long as their needs are given attention,” the monarch said.