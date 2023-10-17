PENGASSAN raises concern over divested assets’ management

The President of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN), Comrade Festus Osifo, has raised concern over the management of divested oil and gas assets in Nigeria.

He alleged that divested assets in the country were not properly managed. He stated that this had caused a lack of trust in the system as, according to him, people with vested interests are out to adopt cronyism as opposed to protecting national interests.

He decried that vested interests were causing challenges in the sector. He spoke during the final day of PENGASSAN’s Energy and Labour Summit in Abuja.

Osifo said: “We have seen situations where Shell companies in Nigeria have divested some of their joint venture (JV) assets. How have they been managed?

“The greatest problem we have with these people is how they treat Nigerians. So, if an expatriate should come from the United States or France and they treat Nigerians fairly, we prefer it to our own who will treat us like trash.

“We were shocked that our Bureau for Public Enterprise (BPE) did an evaluation of the local refineries and what they brought as the value of those refineries, cannot even build half of one of the refineries today. This is because they wanted to sell it to their friends, and cronies, so, they undervalued the refineries.

“It was based on that we said no, you cannot throw away our national assets because you have vested interests, you have to fix it, and after fixing it you can bring about the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) Limited model.”