PENGASSAN, NUPENG To Halt Services Over Sale Of Agip, Eni Nigeria To Oando

The members of the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) and the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) are set to begin the withdrawal of their services from offices and oil locations following the sale of Agip, Eni Nigeria to Oando.

Both organizations issued the threat on the premises of the sale of the Nigeria Agip Oil Company and Eni Nigeria to Oando Plc without due process being followed.

This was contained in a statement jointly issued by the oil and gas employees of the PENGASSAN branch of Mobil, Chevron, NUPENG, Total Energies, and Shell corporations on Saturday to the head of the PENGASSAN AGIP.

According to the organisation, their services would be discontinued in solidarity with NAOC employees in response to the rumoured sale of Agip Company to Oando Plc.

The heads of the Shell branch, Ikechukwu Onyefuru, Chevron branch, Pepple Soparaipirim, Total Energies branch, Abubakar Ibrahim, NUPENG general secretary, Afolabi Otawale, and Mobil branch, Aniete Udoh said they are prepared and ready to take whatever action, including the withdrawal of services, to make their point and make sure the right thing is done.

The letter read: “We write to express our absolute solidarity with all your members after reading with shock and consternation; the purported treacherous route chosen by your Management in dealing with our NAOC Comrades in the disposal of its equity in its JV assets to Oqndo Oil Ltd without recourse to outstanding financial obligations to workers.

“We share in the pains and emotional trauma which you are currently facing and humbly state that you should continue to stand very firm and resolute as you go through this phase of the struggle against this injustice meted to staff and contracted staff members of PENGASSAN.

“In line with the principles of fairness, equity, and social partnership, we believe that all the in-house unions in NAOC should be engaged by Management before, during and after the divestment to address the necessary employee welfare and benefits as will be reasonably demanded by the Unions.

“Furthermore, and to forestall any negative precedence in the industry, we plead that you continue to insist that issues of comprehensive and proper compensation, Pension and Redundancy be exhaustively addressed transparently to the satisfaction of the in-house unions and in full compliance with the provisions of the Pension Reform Act of 2014.

“The CBA must be treated with the sanctity it deserves at this moment.

“We hereby express full solidarity with our comrades and other affected Nigerian Staff of NAOC and wish to declare that we are willing to take any step including but not limited to service withdrawal to show our resolve on

this subject.”