PENGASSAN, NUPENG Threaten Strike Over Oando/ Agip Deal

The quest for improved oil production by Nigeria, so as to earn more revenue that the country dearly and urgently needs to address its huge debt and governance demands may be in jeopardy if the threat by members of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria and the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers was not nipped in the bud.

The oil workers have threatened to withdraw their services from offices and oil locations if the acquisition of the Nigeria Agip Oil Company (NOAC) and Eni Nigeria by Oando Plc was not well handled to avoid bad consequences on the welfare of their members in the affected companies. The oil workers are worried over Oando’s acquisition of 100 percent shares of the NOAC and Eni Nigeria’s outright sale of its 20 per cent equity share in NAOC JV to Oando Plc without allegedly interfacing with them or pre-informing the union.

The threat was contained in a solidarity letter to the PENGAS- SAN Agip branch Chairman. It was signed by Shell branch Chairman, Ikechukwu Onyefuru, Chevron branch Secretary, Pepple Soparaip- irim; and Total Energies branch Secretary, Abubakar Ibrahim. Other signatories to the letter included NUPENG General Secretary, Afolabi Otawale and Mobil branch Chairman, Aniete Udoh.

The letter was made available to journalists yesterday. The letter read: “We write to express our absolute solidarity with all your members after reading with shock and consternation; the purported treacherous route chosen by your Management in dealing with our NAOC Comrades in the disposal of its equity in its JV assets to Oando Oil Ltd without recourse to outstanding financial obligations to workers.

“We share in the pains and emotional trauma which you are currently facing and humbly state that you should con- tinue to stand very firm and resolute as you go through this phase of the struggle against this injustice meted to staff and contracted staff members of PENGASSAN.

“In line with the principles of fairness, equity, and social partnership, we believe that all the in- house unions in NAOC should be engaged by Management before, during and after the divestment to address the necessary employee welfare and benefits as will be reasonably demanded by the Unions.

“Furthermore, and to forestall any negative precedence in the industry, we plead that you continue to insist that issues of comprehensive and proper compensation, Pension and Redundancy be exhaustively addressed transparently to the satisfaction of the in-house unions and in full compliance with the provisions of the Pension Reform Act of 2014.

“The CBA must be treated with the sanctity it deserves at this moment. “We hereby express full solidarity with our comrades and other affected Nigerian Staff of NAOC and wish to declare that we are willing to take any step, including but not limited to service withdrawal to show our resolve on this subject.”