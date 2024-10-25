PENGASSAN Mourns Members Killed In Helicopter Crash

Share

The Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) on Friday expressed deep sadness and shock over the tragic helicopter crash that claimed the lives of four of its members.

Recall that the crash occurred in the early hours of Thursday, October 24, 2024, in Rivers State.

PENGASSAN’s President, Comrade Engr Festus Osifo, in a statement said the deceased members, were its valued members and dedicated professionals in the oil and gas industry.

It added that their contributions to the sector and to the association will be sorely missed.

He extended PENGASSAN’s heartfelt condolences to the families, friends, and colleagues of the victims during this difficult time.

He said: “We share in their grief and offer our unwavering support as we navigate this tragic event. We are committed to providing assistance to the bereaved families in any way possible.

“The association is currently working to gather more information about the circumstances surrounding the crash and is cooperating fully with the relevant authorities in their investigation.

“We urge all parties involved to conduct a thorough and transparent investigation to determine the cause of the accident and urgent measures put in place to prevent future tragedies.”

He added: “PENGASSAN calls for all her members everywhere through the branches to observe a moment of silence and reflection in honor of our fallen

Comrades. Their dedication and service to the Oil and Gas industry will never be forgotten.

“We will continue to update the public as more information becomes available.”

