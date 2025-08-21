PENGASSAN Insists On NLNG Model To Revive Refineries

The Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) has reiterated that Nigeria’s moribund refineries can only function optimally if the federal government adopts the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) ownership model.

Speaking on Thursday at the ongoing Petroleum Energy and Labour Summit (PEALS 2025) in Abuja, PENGASSAN President, Comrade Festus Osifo, stressed that government must divest its majority stake and allow private companies with the requisite expertise to manage the refineries.

Osifo made reference to assurances by the Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC), Bayo Ojulari, on plans to revamp the refineries. He, however, warned that without structural reforms, political interference would continue to cripple refinery operations.

According to him:

“We have said this countless times: yes, the refineries should work, but they must operate under a model that has been proven—the NLNG model. Government should own minority shares while private investors with expertise in refinery management take majority stakes. Not tailoring companies, not firms outside the oil and gas industry, but real operators who know how to run refineries.”

He noted that Nigeria has the human resources capable of running the refineries but stressed that the lack of proper tools, structure, and independence has hindered efficiency for decades.

“There is a lot of politics involved in refinery operations. To reduce this, government must divest and allow private-sector-led management. This has been our position for over 10 years,” Osifo added.

On labour issues, the PENGASSAN president also cautioned companies preventing workers from unionizing, warning that such firms risk being picketed by the union.