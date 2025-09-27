PENGASSAN Halts Gas Supply To Dangote Refinery

The Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) has directed its members to stop gas supply to the Dangote Petroleum Refinery.

This was contained in a circular dated September 26, 2025, and signed by the General Secretary of the association, Comrade Lumumba Ighotemu Okugbawa, which was seen by New Telegraph on Saturday.

The circular, which directed NGIC to cut off supply “effective immediately,” was copied to branch chairmen at TotalEnergies, Seplat, Chevron, Oando, Shell, and NGIC.

Okugbawa directed members in major oil and gas companies to halt gas and crude deliveries to the refinery and suspend vessel loading operations.

According to him, the directive was a sequel to the refinery’s alleged disengagement of workers seeking to unionise, accusing management of spreading misinformation instead of addressing grievances.

He stated that the directive was necessary to defend its members’ rights. He also directed branch chairmen to report promptly on enforcement progress.

The circular read in part: “We bring you fraternal greetings from the National Secretariat. As you are aware, the Management of Dangote Petroleum Refinery has disengaged our members in reaction to the exercise of their constitutional right to be unionised.

“They have gone further on a mission of misinformation and propaganda to justify this illegitimacy rather than engaging meaningfully with us to right the wrong.

“Consequent to these, you are hereby directed to cut off the gas supply to NGIC effective immediately. All crude oil supply valves to the Refinery should be shut. The loading operation for the vessel headed there should be halted immediately.

“NGIC Chairman, ensure that gas supply to the Refinery is cut off effective immediately,” the circular read.