PENGASSAN Faults Reports On Alleged Maltreatment Of Workers By IOCs

The Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) National Secretariat has noted with concern a recent publication in a national newspaper alleging that the Association accused TotalEnergies Nigeria Limited of maltreatment of Nigerian employees, harassment by expatriates, violations of the Nigerian Local Content Act, racism, among other claims.

In a statement signed by the Acting General Secretary, Comrade Jerry Amah, the national leadership of PENGASSAN categorically stated that it had neither issued any statement on this matter nor provided any document to the media.

It said the cited publication referenced an internal document between staff and their management without authorization, constituting a breach of privacy and confidentiality, which the Association strongly condemns.

The statement said: “PENGASSAN is a structured organization, and only the national leadership is authorized to communicate the Association’s official position.

“While we respect the rights of individuals and groups to raise concerns of national interest, we caution against misusing PENGASSAN’s name to lend weight to unverified allegations. “Such actions risk creating unnecessary workplace tension and damaging the reputation of both the Association and the industry.

We wish to state clearly that PENGASSAN has no connection with the said MIND group. “The Association remains committed to dialogue and constructive engagement with all stakeholders in the oil and gas industry. Our mandate is to protect the welfare and professional interests of our members while ensuring industrial harmony.