PENGASSAN Empowers Students Of Dilapidated Abuja School

Every child deserves a conducive learning environment that is safe and supportive. It fosters motivation for continuous learning, develops critical thinking skills, enhances focus and active participation, stimulates intellectual growth and boosts overall learning outcomes.

Sadly, this was not the case for students of LEA Primary School in Tukuruwa, a rural community in Kwali Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

Despite the inclement weather Kwali is known for and the heavy torrents of rain that keeps pouring from the heavens almost on a daily basis since the rainy season set in this year, the students have been learning under rustic shades of trees within the school’s environment.

Before the recent wind that blew off the already rusty roof of the dilapidated school buildings, LEA Primary School Tukuruwa lacked basic facilities like desks, usable blackboards, windows, doors, a functional staff room and toilets for both students and staff. The few facilities that were once available for use by both the students and teachers were recently looted when the building collapsed.

PENGASSAN to the rescue

However, succour recently came the way of the school and students after learning of the predicament these young Nigerians who decided to defy all odds to be educated were undergoing, the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) Foundation, came to their rescue.

The Foundation, with a commitment to community development and social interventions across Nigeria, left no stone unturned as it renovated the school, providing all the necessary facilities to make learning and teaching seamless.

It delivered two blocks of six classrooms with two learning boards each, windows and doors, staff rooms, toilets, borehole, 200 desks, 800 notebooks and school bags for pupils, all executed in less than a month. President of PENGASSAN, Comrade Festus Osifo, who led the National Executive Council (NEC) members of the union to Kwali for the unveiling of the renovated school and donation of educational materials, noted that among the many interventions undertaken by the Foundation since it’s unveiling about 24 months ago, the Tukuruwa project was the most significant.

Osifo, who was visibly excited, noted that the union was committed to give back to the society, particularly to underserved communities often left behind in development plans. According to him: “We cannot continue to fold our arms while children study under trees without chairs or shelter.

This project shows our determination to impact the lives of the poorest in society, especially rural dwellers, by complementing the government’s efforts in education and social welfare. “We cannot fold our arms while children study under trees without chairs or shelter.

This is part of our resolve to complement the government’s effort in education and welfare.” Osifo said empowering people and touching lives was one of the ways to please God, besides the excitement and happiness that come with seeing smiles beaming on the faces of those touched by gestures and interventions to make their lives better.

While describing the children as the future leaders of the country and the world, Osifo stressed it was critical to train children in the right way they should go because when they grow, they won’t depart from it.

He said: “We felt that as a body, this was one of the projects we think was quite auspicious, one of the projects that would go straight to the heart of this community and also better the lives of these children because these are future senators, these are future presidents, these are future governors and these are future local government chairmen and chair ladies.

“For us we are extremely excited to have undertaken this project. There is nothing more exciting than this because if these children go into the room they will see befitting chairs.

Almost about 200 of them were supplied; we have about 800 books as well as bags that were supplied. “This is just our little way of saying thank you to a country that has given us support to be who we are today.

We strongly believe that empowering people and touching lives is one of the ways to please God because we cannot say anything to God Almighty in heaven or to Almighty Allah but by reaching out to your neighbours, the people around you, to these peoples that are standing here today.

“It brings that level of happiness, it brings that level of joy and we wish to also inform us in the community that the PENGASSAN Foundation will not depart from this community very soon. We will continuously see the areas where we could intervene and we will do our best to the best of our ability.”

While noting that the government may not be able to meet the needs of the citizenry all alone, the President stated that PENGASSAN was happy for any opportunity to touch the lives of children, give back to the society and communities. “It is actually putting happiness not just in them but in their parents and in the entire community,” he disclosed.

Adding: “The intent really is giving back to the society is giving back to communities because it’s difficult for government alone anywhere in the world everything 100% because resources are scarce so government is focusing on other projects but there are some that we feel that let’s also assist government and the community in delivery and by the special grace of God this was delivered.”

Arousing hope

The Etsu Kwali, His Royal Highness, Luka Ayedoo Nizassan III, who said the project has ignited hope in the community, gave assurances of personally monitoring the donated educational materials to ensure they were distributed to the pupils. “Our hearts are so filled with joy and I think the bounds cannot be explained.

What this project has been able to do is to sprout hope that people can be rich in education as long as you are able to profile your problems and put them out there for attention and that was what happened with PENGASSAN. “The moment we submitted this as an entry for consideration it was agreed unanimously because of the condition of the school at the moment and they decided to swing into action.

The renovation of this school is not up to a month, it’s between three weeks and for them to have given us their words and resonated with those words we are so happy.” The monarch highlighted the community’s involvement in the project, with a pledge to ensure sustained ownership through community involvement and supervision to prevent the school from returning to its earlier state.

“The cleaning of this surrounding area was done by the community. The cleaning of those classes, scrubbing and the rest of it, were done by all members of this community,” he said.

Although the agrarian community currently faces the twin challenges of security and access, the Etsu disclosed ongoing plans to address them. This is as he said: “What we’ve done is to rejig the security system of this entire area. We’re going to have this community school management committee, who will deliberately see the school as their own property and protect it.”

Commendation

Chairman Kwali Area Council, Danladi Chiya, who received the symbolic handover of the renovated school, acknowledged PENGASSAN’s critical role in reviving a long neglected facility.

Chiya said: “Today, I’m overwhelmed standing before you. I’m so glad that the PENGASSAN Foundation has deemed it necessary to touch the life of the Kwali people. “Indeed, the entire community of Kwali Area Council are honoured and happy for your intervention. On behalf of the people of Tukuruwa, we say thank you.

This has restored dignity to our children’s learning environment.” He further reaffirmed the council’s commitment to ensuring the project is sustained.

“On behalf of the Kwali Area Council, I have received this very wonderful gift. I assure you, I am like a police officer in the Kwali Area Council. I don’t just sit in my parlour and expect people to give me reports. I will police it.”

PENGASSAN pledges support

Chairman PENGASSAN Foundation, Comrade David Owan, who affirmed the project was completed in three weeks, said a decision was reached to immediately intervene and rehabilitate the school when the Foundation saw its level of dilapidation. The Foundation was deeply touched on seeing the state of the school infrastructure and the sad reality of the students sitting on the grass to be taught by their teachers.

“Our members personally contributed the funds. Every kobo was accounted for, and this project shows our commitment to humanity,” he said. Owan, who doubles as National Treasurer of PENGASSAN, promised that the Foundation would continue to provide essential infrastructure and welfare projects to improve lives of the vulnerable.

Chairperson PENGASSAN Women Commission and Secretary of the Foundation, Maryann Ada Mbanaso, disclosed plans by the Foundation to extend the initiative to other rural communities. “Many children still learn in harsh conditions. We will continue to support schools to give vulnerable children a better chance,” she said.

Beneficiaries speak

Parents, pupils, and some of the community leaders who attended the handover ceremony, expressed gratitude to the Foundation for making learning safer and more conducive for their children.

A community leader, Mr Joseph Madaki, expressed gratitude to PENGASSAN for stepping in to help the community address a great need which had been left unattended to for over two years. He affirmed that since the roof of the school building was blown off two years ago, the children have been suffering and have been exposed to bad weather conditions with no help coming from the government.

While laying blame on the initial contractor for building the school building with substandard materials, he revealed that immediately the roof of the building was blown off, thieves came and carted away all the wooden seats in the classrooms.

“The people that handled this contract didn’t do a nice job. So when a small wind came, it removed the entire roof and for two years, the government, both at state and federal level, failed to intervene. No one came until when these people came now and wiped our tears,” he revealed. A mother of two, Yecenu Hussein noted: “We are happy with the people that came to help us build this school.

Our children have been suffering. Some people even stopped their children from going to school. I almost did too when I saw the way they used to suffer. “We pray nothing happens to this building again and we hope that the government will learn from these people how important it is to care for the people, especially those of us who are living in the village because we need serious help in different areas.”

A pupil of the school, Patience Dogara, who was so excited, said they will no longer learn under the sun and the donation of exercise books would relieve her parents of some financial burden. For Gabriel Achu, who is not yet a student, seeing the donation of books and school bags by PENGASSAN has sparked a desire to enrol and learn with his friends and relatives.

“I want the bag and books too. I will talk to my mother so that I can start coming to school too like my friends and brothers. We only go to farm in my family but I want to go to school too. The school is fine,” he said.