PENGASSAN Embarks On Nationwide Strike 

The Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) has commenced a nationwide strike from 6:00 a.m. today, Sunday, September 28, 2025, in protest against the alleged sack of over 800 of its members by Dangote Refinery.

The union announced the industrial action in a statement issued on Saturday, September 27, 2025, with reference number PENG.47/IR-Int.000317/025, following the meeting of its National Executive Council (NEC).

According to the NEC, Dangote Refinery’s action constitutes a direct violation of Nigerian labour laws, the Constitution, and international labour standards.

As part of its resolutions, PENGASSAN directed all its members across field locations to withdraw their services beginning from 6:00 a.m. on Sunday. The strike covers all control room operations, panel operations, and outfield personnel.

The NEC stated:

“Dangote Refinery’s unilateral action to sack over 800 members of our Association for joining PENGASSAN is an affront to all workers in Nigeria and a deliberate violation of Nigeria’s labour laws, the Constitution, and ILO conventions.

“The over 800 staff whose jobs have been given to Indians, and their families, are Nigerians who are now victims of unjust treatment. There is an urgent need to avoid setting a dangerous precedent.

“All IOC branches must ramp down gas production and supply to Dangote Refinery and petrochemicals. No man is bigger than our country! An injury to one is an injury to all.”

The strike is expected to impact operations in the oil and gas sector nationwide, with potential ripple effects on fuel supply and refinery output.