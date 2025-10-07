PENGASSAN Dissolves Branch Exco For Failing To Cut Gas Supply To Dangote Refinery

The Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) has dissolved the branch executive councils of the Nigeria Gas Infrastructure Company Ltd (NGIC) and the NNPC Gas Marketing Limited (NGML).

According to a report monitored by New Telegraph yesterday, the union dissolved the branch for the “inability” of the executives to completely shut down gas supply to Dangote refinery during PENGASSAN’s strike. PENGASSAN via a circular dated September 26, 2025, and signed by General Secretary of the association, Comrade Lumumba Okugbawa had directed its members to stop gas supply to the refinery.

The circular, which directed NGIC to cut off supply “effective immediately,” was copied to branch chairmen at TotalEnergies, Seplat, Chevron, Oando, Shell, and NGIC. Okugbawa directed members in major oil and gas companies to halt gas and crude deliveries to the refinery and suspend vessel loading operations.

But, according to the internal report, the NGIC/NGML congress members explained that while they attempted to completely shut down the gas supply to the refinery, they were only able to close a few valves. They appealed to the national leadership of the association to “reconsider its decision to dissolve the leadership of the NGIC/ NGML Branch.”

They also asked the national leadership to “kindly drop the allegations of collusion and acceptance of monetary gifts from NGIC/NGML Management to prevent the shutdown.” The report said: “These allegations are serious and if continued to be spread may taint the image of the executives and call into question their integrity.

“If there is evidence of sabotage beyond our line of sight as a congress, to suggest that dissolution of the branch be instituted, then we appeal that fair hearing be granted to the comrades to either clear their names or be found guilty with evidence.”

The congress argued that the reward for an unsuccessful struggle should not “be dissolution, but correction and re-strategize for future success. “It is also important to state that, at no point did the branch executives tell anyone that Dangote has been shut down 100 per cent, they only said they have shut down some valves along the line and the inlet from OB3 to the line through Oben, and they hope the pressure will drop after few hours and Dangote will come down, all of which didn’t work out as they had expected.”