PENGASSAN Denies Accusing TotalEnergies Of Employees’ Maltreatment

The National Secretariat of Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) National Secretariat has said it is untrue that the association accused TotalEnergies Nigeria Limited of maltreatment of Nigerian employees, harassment by expatriates, violations of the Nigerian Local Content Act, racism, among other claims.

It also categorically stated that it neither issued any statement on the matter nor provided any document to the media.

In a statement on Tuesday signed by Acting General Secretary, Comrade Jerry Amah, it opined that the cited publication referenced an internal document between staff and their management without authorisation, constituting a breach of privacy and confidentiality, which it said the association strongly condemns.

It stated that PENGASSAN is a structured organisation, and only the national leadership is authorised to communicate the association’s official position.

“ While we respect the rights of individuals and groups to raise concerns of national interest, we caution against misusing PENGASSAN’s name to lend weight to unverified allegations.

“Such actions risk creating unnecessary workplace tension and damaging the reputation of both the Association and the industry. We wish to state clearly that PENGASSAN has no connection with the said MIND group.”

It added: “The Association remains committed to dialogue and constructive engagement with all stakeholders in the oil and gas industry.

“Our mandate is to protect the welfare and professional interests of our members while ensuring industrial harmony. We will not condone sensationalism or unverified claims that may undermine the stability of the sector.

“PENGASSAN is taking immediate steps to investigate the circumstances surrounding this breach and will take appropriate actions against those responsible. In the meantime, we urge all stakeholders to disregard any statement not duly issued by the National Secretariat.”