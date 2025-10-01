PENGASSAN/Dangote Refinery Dispute Over – FG

The Federal Government has successfully brokered peace in the ongoing dispute between the Dangote Petroleum Refinery and the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) after two days of conciliation meetings.

In a statement released in the early hours of Wednesday, the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Mohammed Maigari Dingyadi, confirmed that the impasse was settled after extensive deliberations.

According to the statement, “The Honourable Minister of Labour informed the meeting that unionisation is a right of workers in accordance with the laws of Nigeria, and this right should be respected.

“After examining the procedure used in the disengagement of workers, the meeting agreed that the management of Dangote Group shall immediately begin the process of redeploying the disengaged staff to other companies within the Dangote Group, with no loss of pay.

“No worker will be victimised arising from their role in the impasse between Dangote and PENGASSAN.

“PENGASSAN agreed to start the process of calling off the strike. Both parties agreed to this understanding in good faith.”

The government’s delegation to the talks comprised the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu; Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Mohammed Maigari Dingyadi; Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun; Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Atiku Bagudu; Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Barr. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, Director-General of the DSS, Adeola Ajayi, and Director-General of the NIA, Ambassador Mohammed Mohammed.

New Telegraph reports that on Monday, talks between PENGASSAN and the Dangote Refinery management ended in a stalemate after a marathon session that began at 4 p.m. and dragged into the early hours of Tuesday.

After announcing a resumption for 2 p.m. on Tuesday, the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Mohammed Maigari Dingyadi, reconvened the parties at the Office of the National Security Adviser. The follow-up meeting, which started around 3:50 p.m., stretched late into the night before a resolution was finally reached in the early hours of Wednesday.

Recall that the dispute originated from PENGASSAN’s allegations that the Dangote Refinery was carrying out mass transfers and dismissals of union members while substituting some Nigerian workers with foreign nationals — accusations the company firmly rejected.

The Federal Government stepped in, citing fears that the standoff could threaten both the economy and the country’s energy security.