PENGASSAN: Dangote Has Sacked Over 800 Workers

The Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) has alleged that the management of Dangote Petroleum Refinery & Petrochemicals FZE has sacked over 800 Nigerian workers.

It further alleged that the management of the refinery has chosen to replace the sacked Nigerians with over 2,000 Indian workers, many of whom, it alleged, lack valid immigration documentation.

These were contained in a statement yesterday by the General Secretary, PENGASSAN, Comrade Lumumba Ighotemu Okugbawa.

He said that PENGASSAN was in profound outrage regarding the recent anti-labour practices allegedly perpetuated by Dangote Refinery.

Okugbawa said: “We are deeply saddened to report the unjust termination of the appointments of over 800 Nigerian workers, whose dedication and services have been integral to the operations of this plant. Instead of valuing and retaining this workforce, the management has chosen to replace these qualified Nigerians with over 2,000 Indian workers, many of whom lack valid immigration documentation.

“This move not only undermines the livelihoods of our citizens but also raises serious concerns about the integrity of labour practices and compliance with the Labour Act of Nigeria. Under Section 7 of the Labour Act, which prohibits discrimination and ensures the right to fair treatment in the workplace, the actions of Dangote Refinery are glaringly in violation of our labour laws. The dismissal of such a significant number of Nigerian workers without due consultation or any transparent justification contravenes the legal rights granted to all employees in Nigeria.

“Furthermore, we will not tolerate this blatant disregard for the rights of Nigerian workers, particularly in light of the existing provisions under the Trade Union Act, which enshrines the right of workers to organise and join trade unions. The recent organisation of these workers as members of PENGASSAN underscores their collective power and right to protection under the law.”

He said that PENGASSAN has scheduled an emergency National Executive Council (NEC) meeting to direct the association on the way forward.

A leaked memo to all staff of the refinery titled: ‘Reorganisation’, had stated that the management of the refinery had embarked on reorganisation of the company over alleged sabotage.

The memo was signed by the company’s Chief General Manager, Human Asset Management, Femi Adekunle.

It read: “In view of the many recent cases of reported sabotage in different units of the Petroleum Refinery leading to major safety concerns, the Management is constrained to carry out a total re-organisaton of the plant.

“As a consequence of this development, we wish to inform you that your services are no longer required, with effect from the eve of Thursday, the September 25, 2025. Please surrender all the Company’s properties in your possession to your line manager and obtain an exit clearance accordingly but, the date for doing so, will be communicated to you later.

“The Finance Department, by a copy of this letter, is advised to compute all your benefits and entitlements in line with your terms of employment and conditions of service and pay the amount due to you (less all indebtedness), subject to the condition that you have obtained the exit clearance certificate as mentioned above.

“We seize this opportunity to thank you for your services while you were in our employment.”

Later, the management, in a statement said that the reorganisation was not arbitrary, adding that the decision was taken in the best interest of the refinery.

It, however, stated that over 3,000 Nigerians continue to work actively in the refinery at the present.

The statement was titled: ‘Dangote Petroleum Refinery Reorganisation: Commitment to safety, integrity and workers’ rights.

It read: “The Dangote Petroleum Refinery wishes to clarify recent reports concerning the ongoing reorganisation within its facility. This exercise is not arbitrary. It has become necessary to safeguard the refinery from repeated acts of sabotage that have raised safety concerns and affected operational efficiency.

“The foregoing decision was taken in the best interest of the Refinery as result of intermittent cases of sabotage in the various units of the Refinery with dire consequences on human life and related safety concerns.”