Strike: PENGASSAN Shut Down NNPCL, NUPRC, NMDPRA

The Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) on Monday began a nationwide strike, disabling Nigeria’s major oil and gas institutions, including the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), and the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA).

New Telegraph gathered that the NUPRC headquarters in Abuja’s main gate was locked, with staff unable to gain entry and security personnel confirmed that the facility had been sealed off in compliance with the strike order.

Correspondingly, the NMDPRA headquarters in Abuja’s Central Business District also witnessed a total shutdown, as staff strictly adhered to the directive.

Confirming the development, the PENGASSAN Chairman at NMDPRA, Tony Iziogba, told newsmen that the exercise had recorded “100 per cent compliance,” with both staff and visitors denied entry.

He noted that the same level of compliance was achieved at the NNPCL and other agencies.

According to the union, the strike was triggered by the alleged unlawful termination of about 800 employees at the Dangote Petroleum Refinery.

The decision to halt the supply of crude oil and natural gas to the refinery has already sent jitters across the energy sector, with marketers warning of major disruptions in product distribution that could push up fuel prices and worsen scarcity.

New Telegraoh recalls that PENGASSAN had directed all members nationwide to stop work from 12:01 am on September 29, 2025, while those in field locations were instructed to shut down operations from 6:00 am on September 28 and embark on a continuous prayer session.