Pending N32billion EFCC Case: CSO Moves Against El-rufai’s Ministerial Ambition

A Civil Society Group Forum for Transparency and Accountability in Governance has urged President Bola Tinu- bu to delist the immediate past Governor of Kaduna State, Malam Nasir El-Rufai from his proposed ministerial list.

The group said that there is pending allegation of N32 bil- lion fraud with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), which El- Rufai has to answer to, having lost his immunity. The transparency group in a statement jointly signed by its Convener, Dr. Bala Musa Mustapha, Secretary General, Mr. Nouel Malama and Director of Publicity, Nafisa Hamid Jika, urged the President to expunge the former governor’s name from his proposed cabinet members list, so as to have credibility.

They argued that since the governor escaped prosecution while in the office, it was time for him to face public probe and legal consequences of his SUNDAY JULY 23, 2023 SUNDAY TELEGRAPH actions. The statement reads: “Any government that prides itself on probity and accountability should not be seen to patronise the likes of the former governor of Kaduna State.

It’s in the public domain that Malam Nasir El-Rufai is facing prosecution of N32 billion in Court. “Also, the former governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje is facing rejection over his dirty past involving alleged dollar bribe and what is good for Ganduje should be good for El-Rufai.