Pending Issues In Our Church Being Resolved – Primate Matilukuro

Primate Sunday Oludare Matilukuro is head of The First African Church Mission worldwide and would be retiring next year. In this conversation with ADEYEMI LAHANMI, he shares his views on trending issues within the church, challenges, successes and his retirement plan.

How is been the Primate of the First African Church Mission for almost ten years?

It has been highly tasking and demanding, especially when you have a vision for the church. Actualising that vision is not an easy task but, with God all things are possible. I thank God for his lifting and seeing me up till now and I know he will see me to the end as he has used me for unprecedented things in the life of the church.

Can you share how you got into the ministry and later becoming its Primate?

I never thought I could become a minister of the gospel. Yes, I was a lay reader and preacher but never knew I will get to this position because it was not in my plan but God decides everything as regards man. I had the lead to go to the seminary after which I found myself on the altar of the Most High God ministering and it continued like that till God elevated me today as the head of the church. I give glory to him because it has not been funny and easy for me getting to this level and I return the glory to God Almighty.

Your ministry spans how many years?

My ministry is not less than 25 years and this is aside when I was a lay reader and preacher.

As the leader of an Orthodox Church, what is your take on spirituality between the Orthodox Church and the Pentecostal Church?

Firstly, Orthodox church is the church Pentecostal. Any church that believes in the triune God that is God the Father, Son and Holy Spirit is referred to as church Pentecostal. It’s a matter of semantics that some are Pentecostal churches or whatever. Orthodox churches believe in the Holy Spirit and we allow the Holy Spirit to function in our churches as you can’t do his work without being led by the Holy Spirit. We are in the era of the Holy Spirit now and we can’t take him out of the Church of God because it won’t longer be a living Church.

There was a video of Pastor Paul Adefarasin while conducting a wedding service asked the couple if they were Born Again and spoke in tongues. They said yes and told them to start speaking in tongues right there. Do you believe in speaking in tongues as evidence of being filled by the Holy Spirit and is it generally accepted in the orthodox church or its members manifest other fruits of the spirit?

I told you that we believe in the Holy Spirit as well as there are gifts from God and speaking in tongues is one of them. If God gives you that gift, you naturally speak in tongues. However, you just don’t start speaking in tongues anytime and it is stated in the Scriptures you speak in tongues that people can understand, and there must be an interpreter interpreting what is being said. If you speak in tongues during a divine service that will disrupt the service; you are not edifying God but yourself.

Speaking in tongues is speaking in a language that is not common to every other person and the Bible says ‘the spirit of a prophet is subject to the prophet.’ If you study the Scripture very well it does not happen that way because when you are speaking in tongues, it starts without you even knowing as it is a gift from God.

You know these days people go to schools where they learn to speak in tongues and this we know very well because speaking in tongues is a gift from God. There are people in the First African Church Mission that speak in tongues, give prophecies that do come to pass.

Is it not a challenge that Orthodox churches are losing members to the new generation churches because of factors like the ministry of the word, music, ambience and the opportunities that abound?

There are multifaceted reasons people are leaving a church for another. Fundamentally, the main reason you go to a church is for the salvation of your soul and everything else is secondary. People are faced with too many challenges these days which can be economical, social, family, which makes some go from one church to the other, from pastor to another pastor and Alfa to another Alfa which can be evident in some that attend Orthodox or Pentecostal churches. Some even visit Herbalists and the likes just to seek solutions to their problems. They are being tossed around like leaves because of the challenges of life.

In the First African Church Mission, our core business is the salvation of souls. We believe fervently in eternity and preach it seriously. We have other forms of serving God through our midweek services, revival outreaches and many more and in all these except for divine services we allow people to speak in tongues, pray fervently too because we have congregational and extempore prayers which allows people to pour out their hearts to God. Every church has its own liturgy and doctrinal differences which is a mode of corporate worship but, the ultimate is eternity and the need to reign with Christ is the reason we go to church.

As head of The First African Church Mission, what has been your major challenge so far?

A church is a social group where people gather. There are characteristics of every social group and you find it in the church of God. There are various reasons people go to church and it could be because of music, mode of prayers and some because they want their pastors to see visions and prophesy to them. However, because of these varieties of people’s needs, there will be a challenge of how do you meet all these needs. Some go to church because of welfare. How do you now meet the needs when after settling in church they forget the reason they are in church and start running after position, power, and so on? They are the ones that cause a whole lot of problems in the church. When your focus in the church is about positions, power and how to control others, these are the trouble makers in the church. These are challenges we face as ministers of the word. Leadership is not an easy thing.

In our church we have the clergy man as the leader and as a leader in an organisation it is not an easy task leading people in the house of God especially our church which is not a one-man Organisation. The First African Church Mission has levels of authority and, I have faced so many challenges but to God be the glory he has always been faithful to me.

Can it be said that there could be factions that are loyal to you within the F.A.C.M?

I believe it is a no as the church has not rejected my leadership till date. It is one flock before one shepherd therefore I don’t see any division. There may be within a particular church among some individuals but, I have not experienced that.

The church has a vision and what God presented to me, I presented it to the church and they accepted it making it the focus and vision of the church. So, I don’t have personal policy or vision of my own that I am implementing.

We have a General Council, Ecclesiastical Board, College of Bishops, Board of Trustees, National Administrative and Financial Council, and the apex body which is the Annual Conference. So, one can’t impose things on all these organs as it must be agreed upon collectively.

Permit me to ask, regarding the challenges that you faced recently at the GENCO session in Omu, Ijebu in Ogun state, how have you been able to reconcile the main activists of the situation?

This Organisation is a church of God and whatever you want to do in the Church of God I am doing everything prayerfully and God is acting. There is light at the end of the tunnel.

Is the reconciliation targeted at the those who challenged your authority especially towards Mr. Soneye, the P.R.O of the church?

He didn’t challenge my position but was only trying to present his views about matters on ground. However, I said I won’t delve into that because the elders of the church are on top of it and it will be resolved very soon by the grace of God. Jesus said, ‘I will build my church,’ and The First African Church Mission is the church of Jesus Christ because he is the owner and I am a labourer in his church. I am serving my master Jesus Christ who owns the church.

What has been your successes as the Primate of the church and what foundation have you have laid for the next generation?

Find time to visit our Prayer City in Omu, Ijebu. It was not in existence when I became Primate but, it was a vision I received from God and I took it upon myself that I will do it and to his glory it has come to stay. The Prayer City is a multibillion-naira project. We are already working on model schools for the church and will soon come to light.

Missionary schools back then were affordable. Will the model schools be affordable to all or exclusive to some?

By the grace of God, it will be affordable to all especially to our members. It is still at the preliminary stage and it is not that we don’t have our schools around but this is being done by the General Council itself and will soon come to existence.

Part of my success is moving to the permanent site of our seminary which is domiciled on an acre of land in Otta. It comprises of hostels, lecture halls and other facilities too. Our past leaders have been living in borrowed apartments but now we have a permanent residence in Otta for our next Primate and I would likely live there for a few months before I retire.

Today, I am the vice president of the Christian Council of Nigeria. We have not attained that height before and you know the Christian Council of Nigeria is the foremost Ecumenical body in Nigeria founded in 1929 comprising of the Anglican, Methodist, Presbyterian, Baptist, African Church, The First African Church Mission, Salvation Army, Aladura worldwide and so many more and it is a great achievement. We are members of All African Conference Of Churches, World Council of Churches, African partner of the Universal Communion of African Church. This God has achieved for us using me as an instrument and I return the glory to him.

Has the FACM grown in numerical strength and what are your retirement plans?

Yes, as a result of the number of churches that we have planted has made the church to grow in number. I also serve as the Primate of our Church worldwide. When I got into office, we were only having one diocese in the Republic of Bénin, and today we have three dioceses there. We have extended to Togo and very soon we are going to Ghana. We have our fellowship centres in the United Kingdom and the Americas. So, we are moving. My retirement tour will touch the whole of Nigeria and the Republic of Bénin but, I can’t go everywhere within the period of one year as it is not humanly possible.

So, what is The First African Church Mission known for and how did it come into existence?

This church was founded on the 14th of August 1891 and our international headquarters is just beside the Central Bank at Tinubu Square in Lagos. The church came out as a result of the nationalistic movement that was going on in West Africa at that period. We are Africans and we don’t move like regimented soldiers.

When we worship God, we do so with drums, dancing, lyrics but, in those days you could not even clap let alone drumming. So, our people said no saying it wasn’t our culture and clamored to worship God imbibing our culture into worship especially with drums, cymbals just to make worship melodious. The colonial masters took our founders to court on charges of noise pollution.

So, our nine founders engaged the services of a brilliant lawyer who quoted Psalms 150 which says Worship God in the beauty of holiness. With cymbals, dances and instruments and that was the liberation for the whole of Africa. The church was founded as United Native African Church and in 1984 the name was changed to The First African Church Mission. Many other names were considered but was not used and that is why ‘THE’ is very important when mentioning the name because it has a meaning. It is the first church founded by indigenous Africans in Africa. There were other churches before then but not founded by Africans and to God’s glory after 134 years is still waxing strong.

Another thing of note is that during the wave of Nationalism in Nigeria, Former president, Late Dr Nnamdi Azikwe on the 2nd of October 1960 decided to worship at our church, Jehovah Shalom Cathedral Tinubu beside Central Bank in Lagos and that was where he worshipped during the Independence Anniversary celebration of Nigeria.

Any crisis back then?

Note that every church has gone through one form of crisis or the other. Even the Catholic Church which is the First Church experienced it too. Remember, I said the church is a society group that has different people with different characters and will continue like that until Jesus comes but, when Jesus comes it is going to be one church and one shepherd. There will be no more Primate, Bishop, Archbishop just one church and one shepherd, Jesus Christ.