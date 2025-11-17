PenCom To Repackage Micro Pension Scheme To Cover 80m Informal Workers

The National Pension Commission (PenCom) has hinted of plans to re- package micro pension retirement savings scheme to cover an estimated 80 million Nigeria workers in the informal sector.

Director General of PenCom, Ms. Omolola Oloworaran said on Thursday in Abuja at the annual conference of 2025 Pension Correspondents Association of Nigeria (PenCAN) with the theme, “Inclusion and Innovation: Bridging the Pension Gap for Nigeria’s Informal Sector.”

“I stand before you today to reaffirm our commitment to ensuring that every Nigerian, whether formally employed or not, has the opportunity for a secure and dignified old age. We recognise that while the formal sector is significant, it represents only a portion of our national workforce.

“A vast majority of Nigerians earn their livelihoods in the informal sector such as artisans, traders, market men and women, freelancers, creative professionals, agricultural workers, and participants in the gig economy. For far too long, many of these individuals have had little or no access to structured pension arrangements,” she said.

“Nigeria’s informal workforce is estimated at between 70 and 80 million people. Under- coverage in this segment means that the promise of retirement security remains a dream rather than a reality for many,” the DG added.

She disclosed that the earlier Micro Pension Plan, launched in 2019, recorded modest uptake of approximately 200,000 contributors and about one billion naira in assets, which, according to her, was far below the scale of the challenge.

Consequently, she said the PenCom has re-engineered the Micro Pension Plan under a new name, the Personal Pension Plan (PPP), to deliver both inclusion and innovation. The guidelines for the PPp were released as part of the recently launched Pension Revolution.

The PenCom DG highlighted the five pillars of the Pension Revolution 2.0 initiative, to include “Inclusive Eligibility, Flexible Contributions and Access, Innovative Products and Delivery, Digitised Administration and Transparency, and Investment Strategy and Growth.”

She said for many in the informal sector, pension participation has been hindered by limited awareness, cumbersome registration processes, irregular income patterns, and the misconception that pensions are reserved for formal-sector workers.

Therefore, the PPP was designed to overcome these challenges through its flexible, technology-driven framework. “With this approach, we anticipate a significant increase in pension coverage among informal-sector workers: greater financial inclusion, as they convert irregular earnings into long-term savings; the mobilisation of domestic capital for national development;, and, most importantly, improved retirement security for millions of Nigerians who previously lacked access to a structured pension system,” Omolola said. She called on the Association and other journalists to partner with the Commission in this transformative journey.