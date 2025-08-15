PenCom Steps Of Efforts To Improve Police Officers’ Welfare

The National Pension Commission (PenCom) has stepped up efforts to improve the welfare of police officers under the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS), following a highlevel visit by its Director General, Ms Omolola Oloworaran, to the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, at Force Headquarters, Abuja.

Oloworaran, who was accompanied by senior members of PenCom’s management team, met with the IGP, senior police officers and the leadership of NPF Pensions Limited – the Pension Fund Administrator responsible for managing police pension assets.

Expressing gratitude to the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) for its tireless service to the nation, Ms Oloworaran stressed the need for stronger collaboration between PenCom and the Police to address pension concerns and improve retirement benefits for officers.

She reminded officers that the CPS was introduced to correct flaws in the old Defined Benefits Scheme (DBS), which was unfunded, lacked transparency and often left many retirees in financial distress.

The DG acknowledged the challenges, but stressed that PenCom is working on solutions that can be achieved within the CPS framework.